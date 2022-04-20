Digi-Key Electronics Appoints Kashu Suzuki as Regional Business Development Manager - Japan, Enhancing Japanese Market Development

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has appointed Kashu Suzuki as regional business development manager – Japan, enhancing its commitment to the country which is a highly important market for Digi-Key.

Suzuki will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to drive the continuous growth of sales and customer experience in Japan.

Because Digi-Key's customers are always the company's primary focus, Digi-Key has developed a broad suite of online tools to support a variety of customers, including self-service search tools with parametric search and part selection, a vast library of technical content and suppliers' product information, and most importantly, immediate access to inventory.

Digi-Key understands its B2B customers are looking for more, including fast quotation of full BOMs, automated order entry, credit support, consolidated shipment solutions, and supply chain programs for repeated high mix/low volume demand. Suzuki will focus on customer engagement by bringing these solutions to Digi-Key's B2B customer base in Japan and supporting their digital transformations.

"Japan has been a major market for Digi-Key globally and there is still a lot of untapped potential for us in the region," said Tony Ng, vice president, business development APAC at Digi-Key Electronics. "We are excited to have Kashu on board who knows the country well and has extensive knowledge of creative, digital marketing and customer engagement. He will play a major role in the team driving continuous development of our business and bringing all the available solutions to our wide customer base in Japan."

Prior to his appointment with Digi-Key, Suzuki was a business development representative for Algolia, helping to expand their Japan market. He also served as marketing manager for xpd inc., a Japanese media agency propelling B2B marketing for both domestica and global clients. Prior to that he worked for Future Electronics Japan as a sales manager, focusing on new business development. Suzuki also has extensive project management exposure as a producer, director and designer in architecture and design fields with Panasonic, Jigowatt and other domestic design firms. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture from Temple University in Philadelphia.

