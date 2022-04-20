Industry-Leading DRC Insurance Platform 2022 Semi-Annual Release Now Available

The Semi-Annual Release includes newly added APIs, product lines, and product forms along with other features that allow for a quick match to target market graphics, independent business intelligence reports, and improved global product presentation.

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is proud to announce the immediate availability of the DRC Insurance Platform Semi-Annual Release, complete with newly added capabilities and functions.

The DRC Insurance Platform is a full-service suite that integrates the robust RS X Rating engine with comprehensive Quote and Policy Administration, Billing, Claims, Analytics, and pre-configured third-party integrations – all made to handle the complex risks that P&C insurers (especially E&S and Specialty) face.

The March Release highlights DRC's continued commitment towards delivering innovation to the E&S and Specialty Industry. These newly added features will further enable insurers to exceed the ever-changing customer expectations in the industry and stay ahead of the market. Key features for the DRC Insurance Platform March Release include:

Additional APIs have been added, bringing DRC's robust API library to 130 atomic, flexible, and non-prescriptive services.

Customer Clearance/Internal Clearance. This allows for quick and accurate risk clearance to speed up submission, indication and quoting.

Enhanced support for Azure Single Sign-On capabilities for the SAML standard to empower streamlined integrations.

New product lines including Commercial Property, Directors and Officers, and Trucking were added.

Other exciting new features include a user interface theme picker to quickly match target market graphics, self-service data analytics for independent business intelligence reports, multi-currency enhancements to improve global product presentation and calculation, additional product forms, among other functionality enhancements to take advantage of a cloud deployment.

Rob Whitton, DRC's VP of Business Development says, "Underwriting teams are often assigned with non-underwriting tasks for the most trivial of procedures because of a lack of automation. DRC surveyed 100 industry professionals and found that nearly all executives believe that their underwriting team spends many hours a week on non-underwriting tasks. These new features are essential to eliminating these unnecessary hours so underwriters can focus on higher-level tasks."

Cleaner, more comprehensive, and timely data allows underwriters to respond more quickly to their agents and focus their time on the risks that really require human review. In a volatile market like E&S and Specialty, sustainable growth is key. This can only be achieved through reduced expense ratios and efficient, thoughtful underwriting that is powered by a cloud-provisioned, end-to-end full suite platform.

Les McElhaney, VP of Product and Technology testifies the following: "There has been less automation assistance in the Specialty and E&S markets due to the copious amounts of data to review and the highly customized pricing models. This base release delivers that much-needed automation to the industry and furthers insurance technology's capabilities of handling complex risks."

About DRC

DRC provides innovative, cloud-provisioned, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $7 billion in written premium. To learn more about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com.

