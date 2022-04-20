Mendix Announces Updated Certified Training Partner Program

Enhanced program equips partners to deliver Mendix Academy courses, dramatically increasing pool of certified Mendix low-code developers

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced an enhanced Mendix Training Partner Program that enables qualified partners to deliver official Mendix training courses by their own trainers who are certified by Mendix Academy.

Mendix is using the Siemens Training Partner program (STP 4.0) as their contractual framework with partners to ensure high-quality Mendix training to customers and prospects.

Launched in 2021, the Mendix Training Partner program is designed to enable Mendix partners to extend their existing partnership with Mendix and provide additional value to their customers while increasing revenue and profitability.

To keep up with the rapid pace of digital transformation, there is an increased need for training among both citizen and professional developers who are struggling to cope with the accelerated growth of low-code along with the ever-widening digital skills gap within the labor market. With this in mind, the Mendix Academy's core mission is to enable a global pool of project-ready, low-code developers by standardizing certification and training programs across Mendix customers and its partner ecosystem.

"With this new training partnership model, Mendix Academy supports the growth of Mendix low-code and accelerates the enablement of thousands of makers globally," said Leo Bras, Global Director Academy & Partner Services at Mendix. "With digital transformation accelerating across all sectors, low-code provides an effective way for organizations to ensure they can keep up with the pace of change and deliver digitalization quickly."

By joining the Mendix Training Partner program, partners can now deliver the official Mendix training courses to their customers via their own Mendix Certified Trainers. These training programs help develop their customers' Mendix capabilities and increase overall platform adoption, enabling growth for both the training partners and Mendix in the long run.

Mendix Academy offers a fully integrated suite of training materials, learning paths, and certifications, all tailored to match the skillset of the developer so they can reap the maximum business value from the Mendix low-code platform. All courses are also designed to help develop customers' Mendix capabilities and increase overall platform adoption, enabling growth for both training partners and Mendix.

Each course is tailor-made to suit the specific needs of the organization to help developers get certified. The various courses offered by Mendix Academy include:

Rapid Developer Course & Rapid Developer Exam : This basic course covers capturing project requirements and building apps using Mendix Studio and Mendix Studio Pro. Once completed, the developer/student will be able to deploy the app and run it in the cloud.

Intermediate Developer Course & Intermediate Developer Exam : This developer course helps trainees learn best practices around collaborating in larger teams and adds next-level knowledge of the Mendix platform. In this two-day course, students learn how to constrain data, get familiar with the AtlasUI framework, enable users to perform functions with and without sign-in, make it easier for users to process data sets with list functions, and much more.

Bootcamp & Intermediate Developer Exam : In this 10-day bootcamp, students work with Mendix's expert coaches to form small teams for more focused learning with case studies specifically designed to build experience with Mendix development. This course builds technical knowledge and cultivates the ability to think and build applications independently.

Advanced Developer Course & Advanced Developer Exam: This course is designed to take Mendix skills to the next level and prepare to build apps using all the components of the Mendix platform. Students learn about advanced modeling, domain model best practices, design patterns, create real-life projects, and prepare to be a certified Advanced Mendix Developer.

The Mendix Academy is committed to providing extensive ongoing support to Certified Trainers through trainer recertification events that are held annually to share the latest program updates and content. In addition to the event, partners also receive access to training materials, including trainer guides, lesson plans, and more. As a Mendix Training partner, you also receive the license to resell Mendix courses and exams. So far, more than 11,000 students have participated through 1500 Mendix instructor-based courses enabled by certified trainers. Currently, Mendix has 30 Partner trainers in the program. This includes 20 certified trainers for one or more courses and trainer enablement in progress for 10 more Partner trainers.

Some of the well-known partners who have already signed-up for the Mendix Partner Program include Avertra (US/ME) Buildsystem (Japan), Capgemini (BNL), CLEVR (BNL), duh-GROUP (DACH), Goodzo (BNL), Mendify (BNL), Low-Code Academy (BNL), Orangeleaf (APAC-SEA), Ordina (BNL), TBN (APAC-SEA), TOCnDIX (France), and Titan Consulting (US).

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix, a Siemens business, is quickly becoming the engine of the enterprise digital landscape. Its industry-leading low-code platform and comprehensive ecosystem integrates the most advanced technology to support solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and empowers a legion of not-so-technical, 'citizen' developers to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise, facilitated by Mendix's engineered-in collaborative capabilities and intuitive visual interface. Recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix is the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix enterprise low-code platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies in 46 countries.

