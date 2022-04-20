Protect Tech and Earth with Sustainable LifeProof Cases

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, take a step toward a cleaner future with cases and wearables made with over 60 percent recycled plastic. LifeProof WĀKE and FRĒ are available now for Apple and Android devices at lifeproof.com.

This Earth Day, take a step toward a cleaner future with cases and wearables made with over 60 percent recycled plastic. (PRNewswire)

"As an ongoing effort to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean and landfills, LifeProof is committed to using recycled materials to make protective cases," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "We believe that sustainability is a journey, and we are dedicated to making continual improvements in not only our product designs, but also our packaging and internal processes."

WĀKE is made from 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic and doesn't compromise on protection. WĀKE upholds the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection while maintaining a sleek profile and features a subtle wave pattern.

FRĒ, the No. 1-selling waterproof case series in the US, features its most streamlined design ever and is comprised of 60 percent recycled materials.1 With its signature waterproof protection down to 6.6 feet along with drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof coverage, FRĒ is ready to go where you go.

Be sure to check out LifeProof's full line of Apple Watch bands, bumpers and AirPod cases, all made with over 75 percent recycled plastic.

LifeProof WĀKE and FRE for iPhone and Android devices are available now on lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit LIFEPROOF.COM. #showusyourproof

Notes:

©2021 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service. U.S., Cell Phone Device Protection, Water-resistant/ Waterproof, Cell Phone Case Series, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

LifeProof Cases Logo. LifeProof Cases, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets cases that provide all-environmental protection, functionality and interactivity to SmartPhones and Tablet PCs. The registered brand name 'LifeProof' is inspired by the protection and fully functional convenient operation of the device in rain, in water while swimming or surfing, in mud, sand, dust, snow or ice. The company mantra is 'Freedom' - freedom to be connected anywhere with your mobile device. For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. (PRNewsFoto/LifeProof Cases, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeProof