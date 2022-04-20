Range Rover relies on smart digital lighting from ZKW

Intelligent LED headlights provide glare-free high beam and can project animations onto the road

WIESELBURG, Austria, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Range Rover illuminates the road with a new type of lighting system from ZKW. The "Digital Light Processing" LED headlights not only produce stepless, glare-free high beams that automatically block out oncoming or other road users. The smart, digital front lighting also enables animated images to be projected onto the road. In addition to the "Digital Light Processing" modules, stripeZ light modules are also offered, which are significantly smaller than conventional LED headlights - with the same performance. This enables a particularly slim design as well as a wide range of new functional options. "The digital headlights on the new Range Rover reflect our current developments and technologies. Intelligent lighting systems increase comfort, enhance road safety and mark the way towards autonomous driving," explains Oliver Schubert, CEO of the ZKW Group.

The new Range Rover brings intelligent lighting functions to the road for the first time.

Smart premium light

With ZKW's "Digital Light Processing" (DLP) technology, the new Range Rover brings intelligent lighting functions to the road for the first time - in the form of dynamic projections. This is made possible by innovative LED modules with 1.2 million pixels whose light is directed via microscopically tiny, electronically controlled mirrors. As standard, the slim headlights provide stepless, glare-free high beam, which is controlled via a front camera and further enhances road safety.

High-tech made in Austria

The DLP lighting system for the new Range Rover is developed and manufactured by ZKW in Austria. For the first time, a 3-component injection molding technology is used, which allows the implementation of a novel daytime running light concept. ZKW also equips Jaguar Land Rover models with fog lights as well as the new Land Rover Defender with main headlights and the Land Rover Discovery Sport with rear lights.

Click to download images of the technology.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2021, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.07 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient.

Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai (Kia), JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini, MAN, VW, Seat).

With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

Contact

ZKW Group GmbH

Sandra Simeonidis-Huber

Group Communication und Marketing

Rottenhauser Straße 8

3250 Wieselburg

T +43 7416 505 2051

sandra.simeonidis-huber@zkw-group.com

View original content:

SOURCE ZKW Group