Therapy Brands Welcomes Advisory Board Members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is thrilled to announce the appointment of two new members to its Applied Behavioral Health (ABA) advisory board. Rebecca Urbano Powell, MA, BCBA, Executive Director at Seven Dimensions Behavioral Health in Evergreen, Colorado, and Dan Cross, Chief Financial Officer at 360 Behavioral Health in Chatsworth, California, join the board effective immediately.

Therapy Brands is pleased to expand its Applied Behavioral Health Advisory Board.

Rebecca is an experienced executive and clinical director, and healthcare services professional focused on the mental health industry. Her areas of expertise include empathetically supporting interfering behaviors across all settings, ABA, behavior management, child development, leadership and mentorship, and care coordination and collaboration. Dan is a financial and operational leader in the behavioral health industry with a demonstrated ability to drive successful financial performance through strategic and operational enhancements, enabling organic growth and successful acquisitions.

As advisory board members, Rebecca and Dan will be part of a team of industry experts that help Therapy Brands continue to strengthen value for ABA practitioners. Specifically, the ABA advisory board recommends product and service initiatives, and bolster strategies that advance Therapy Brands' ABA product offerings including WebABA, Accupoint, CodeMetro, and Catalyst. The board also advises on emerging trends in the industry to enable Therapy Brands to best support ABA practitioners' needs now and in the future.

"I am very passionate about supporting individualized ABA services for all ages and diagnoses. As a board member for Therapy Brands' ABA advisory board, I will be able to support growth and alignment to meet the needs of ABA practitioners," says Rebecca Urbano Powell, MA, BCBA, Executive Director, Seven Dimensions Behavioral Health.

"Rebecca and Dan will have early visibility into key strategic decisions, challenges, and opportunities within our ABA solutions. We are grateful to have their expertise and dedication," says Nick Padula, Executive Vice President, ABA segment, Therapy Brands.

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)

