Taste your Way Across South Africa with Nederburg

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are myriad reasons why South Africa is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, yet top of the list are always variations on these three themes: incredible food and wine, the warmth of the people, and the sheer beauty of its diverse landscapes.

I’ll Bring The Wine, a 5 part limited series, takes you on a journey to taste, learn and discover some of South Africa’s traditional favourites, reimagined (PRNewswire)

A breakout five-part series called I'll Bring the Wine blends all of these aspects together: traversing the length and breadth of the country while tasting its best cuisine and meeting some of its finest people along the way too.

Created by award-winning wine brand, Nederburg, and hosted by acclaimed chef and food writer, Karen Dudley (whose Cape Town restaurant has served the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama), each episode profiles a prominent South African chef, a quintessential South African dish made with real flair, and the ideal wine to pair it with.

Eye-watering cinematography meets mouth-watering gastronomy and together with Karen's poignant insights, creates a travel, food and wine show like no other.

Think a pinch of Chef's Table, with a dash of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, and a large helping of Mzansi magic thrown in for good measure.

To whet your appetite...

From the lush, rural foothills of Kwa-Zulu Natal to the bustling townships of Cape Town, much-loved chef Mmabatho Molefe succeeds in giving classic Nguni cuisine a dramatic contemporary makeover (think chicken feet terrine with onion caviar).

Next, multi-award-winning chef and Midlands maven, Jackie Cameron, brings beef tongue to life like never before.

In Episode 3, take a trip down to Durban's famed Spice Market, in search of a one-of-a-kind chef and his take on a dish to celebrate Diwali.

In the penultimate episode, ice-cream meets Africa's staple grains and creates something truly revolutionary in the process.

And in the final episode, two impossibly different places meet on one plate: a rugged stretch of coastline, home to the world's only truly wild oysters, and the parched desert plains of the Karoo, home to a variety of buck that still roam free, as they have for millennia. The resultant dish: a surf and turf like you've never seen or tasted before.

Binge-watch all five episodes at https://illbringthewine.co.za. No subscriptions or reservations necessary!

