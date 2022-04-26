TriNet Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

15% Growth in Total Revenues to $1.2 Billion
Net Income per Diluted Share of $2.21 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $2.55
DUBLIN, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
- Total revenues increased 15% to $1.2 billion as compared to the same period last year.
- Professional service revenues increased 27% to $194 million as compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $146 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $101 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $168 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $111 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $242 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $163 million, in the same period last year.
- Closed acquisition of Zenefits in February 2022.
- Returned $316 million to shareholders through tender offer.
- Finished the First Quarter with over 601,000 Users across our PEO and HCM products.
- Average PEO WSEs increased 7% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 343,000.
- Average HCM Users for the period following our acquisition of Zenefits was approximately 253,000.
- At March 31, 2022, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $235 million and total debt of $495 million.
Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance
Q2 2022
Full Year 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Total Revenues
8%
9%
7%
9%
Professional Service Revenues
14%
15%
15%
18%
Insurance Cost Ratio
88.5%
87.5%
89.0%
88.0%
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$ 0.69
$ 0.80
$ 3.28
$ 3.91
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$ 1.10
$ 1.21
$ 4.70
$ 5.35
About TriNet
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Forward-Looking Statements
Contacts:
Investors:
Media:
Alex Bauer
Renee Brotherton
TriNet
TriNet
Investorrelations@TriNet.com
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201
(925) 965-8441
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data)
2022
2021
% Change
Income Statement Data:
Total revenues
$ 1,218
$ 1,060
15
%
Operating income
204
138
48
Net income
146
101
45
Diluted net income per share of common stock
2.21
1.51
46
Non-GAAP measures (1):
Adjusted EBITDA
242
163
48
Adjusted Net income
168
111
51
Operating Metrics:
Insurance Cost Ratio
80%
83%
(3)
%
Average WSEs
343,245
321,295
7
Total WSEs at period end
348,349
326,216
7
Average HCM Users (2)
253,766
N/A
N/A
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(2) From February 15, 2022, the date on which we acquired Zenefits, to the end of the period.
(in millions)
March 31,
December 31,
%
Balance Sheet Data:
Working capital
$ 305
700
(56)
%
Total assets
3,204
3,309
(3)
Debt
495
495
—
Total stockholders' equity
695
881
(21)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2022
2021
% Change
Cash Flow Data:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 214
$ (175)
(222)
%
Net cash used in investing activities
(213)
(3)
7,000
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(353)
56
(730)
Non-GAAP measure (1):
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
193
131
47
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions except per share data)
2022
2021
Professional service revenues
$ 194
$ 153
Insurance service revenues
1,024
907
Total revenues
1,218
1,060
Insurance costs
823
751
Cost of providing services
70
64
Sales and marketing
45
46
General and administrative
47
36
Systems development and programming
16
13
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
13
12
Total costs and operating expenses
1,014
922
Operating income
204
138
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, bank fees and other
(5)
(5)
Interest income
1
2
Income before provision for income taxes
200
135
Income taxes
54
34
Net income
$ 146
$ 101
Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
(8)
(1)
Comprehensive income
$ 138
$ 100
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 2.23
$ 1.53
Diluted
$ 2.21
$ 1.51
Weighted average shares:
Basic
65
66
Diluted
66
67
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 235
$ 612
Investments
154
135
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
1,216
1,195
Accounts receivable, net
10
15
Unbilled revenue, net
317
324
Prepaid expenses, net
55
67
Other current assets
106
91
Total current assets
2,093
2,439
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
163
166
Investments, noncurrent
165
168
Property, equipment and software, net
82
79
Operating lease right-of-use asset
48
42
Goodwill
433
294
Other intangible assets, net
100
6
Other assets
120
115
Total assets
$ 3,204
$ 3,309
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$ 118
$ 86
Client deposits and other client liabilities
124
97
Accrued wages
561
369
Accrued health insurance costs, net
166
174
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
48
55
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
739
929
Operating lease liabilities
15
11
Insurance premiums and other payables
17
18
Total current liabilities
1,788
1,739
Long-term debt, noncurrent
495
495
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
143
135
Deferred taxes
26
11
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
48
41
Other non-current liabilities
9
7
Total liabilities
2,509
2,428
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
837
808
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
(133)
74
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9)
(1)
Total stockholders' equity
695
881
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,204
$ 3,309
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$ 146
$ 101
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
21
19
Stock based compensation
12
11
Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification and impairment
3
3
Deferred income taxes
2
—
Other
2
2
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
8
13
Unbilled revenue, net
7
(94)
Other assets and prepaid expenses, net
(11)
(19)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
10
29
Client deposits and other client liabilities
28
17
Accrued wages
188
179
Accrued health insurance costs, net
(8)
(7)
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
1
—
Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings
(191)
(426)
Operating lease liabilities
(4)
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
214
(175)
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(91)
(82)
Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities
72
84
Purchases of property and equipment
(11)
(5)
Acquisition of Zenefits, net of cash acquired
(183)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(213)
(3)
Financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(350)
(60)
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
(3)
(5)
Payment of long-term financing fees
—
(9)
Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Notes
—
500
Repayment of debt
—
(370)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(353)
56
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted
(352)
(122)
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
Beginning of period
1,738
1,643
End of period
$ 1,386
$ 1,521
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid
$ 9
$ 2
Income taxes (refund) paid, net
$ (12)
$ 2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
How We Use The Measure
Adjusted EBITDA
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- income tax provision,
- interest expense, bank fees and other,
- depreciation,
- amortization of intangible assets,
- stock based compensation expense, and
- transaction and integration costs.
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, such as transaction and integration costs, and non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
• We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues.
Adjusted Net Income
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- effective income tax rate (1),
- stock based compensation,
- amortization of other intangible assets, net,
- non-cash interest expense (2),
- transaction and integration costs, and
- the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments.
• Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-recurring costs and non-cash charges.
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
• Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of:
- Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and
- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities).
• Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.
(1)
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.
(2)
Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs and loss on a terminated derivative.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
2022
2021
Net income
$ 146
$ 101
Provision for income taxes
54
34
Stock based compensation
12
11
Interest expense, bank fees and other
6
5
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets ¹
14
12
Transaction and integration costs
10
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 242
$ 163
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.9%
15.4%
(1) Amount includes amortization of cloud computing arrangements included in operating expenses.
Three Months Ended
(in millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
Net income
$ 146
$ 101
Effective income tax rate adjustment
4
—
Stock based compensation
12
11
Amortization of intangible assets
3
1
Non-cash interest expense
—
2
Transaction and integration costs
10
—
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(7)
(4)
Adjusted Net Income
$ 168
$ 111
GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
66
67
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$ 2.55
$ 1.66
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in millions)
2022
2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 214
$ (175)
Less: Change in WSE related other current assets
(9)
(85)
Less: Change in WSE related liabilities
30
(221)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - WSE
$ 21
$ (306)
Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate
$ 193
$ 131
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the second quarter and full-year 2022 guidance.
Q2 2021
Q2 2022 Guidance
FY 2021
Year 2022 Guidance
(in millions, except per share data)
Actual
Low
High
Actual
Low
High
Net income
$ 91
(52)%
(45)%
$ 338
(37)%
(25)%
Effective income tax rate adjustment
(4)
(100)
(107)
(10)
(90)
(104)
Stock based compensation
13
35
35
50
29
29
Amortization of intangible assets
9
(42)
(42)
12
48
48
Non-cash interest expense
1
—
—
3
(65)
(65)
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(6)
57
57
(17)
92
92
Adjusted Net Income
$ 104
(33)%
(26)%
$ 376
(19)%
(8)%
GAAP weighted average shares of
67
67
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$ 1.56
$ 1.10
$ 1.21
$ 5.64
$ 4.70
$ 5.35
