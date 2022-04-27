Arkose Labs Taps Finance Veteran Udit Tibrewal as CFO, on the Heels of Company Doubling ARR in 2021

New finance chief brings decades of experience and domain expertise to help scale and drive growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced the appointment of Udit Tibrewal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee all aspects of the company's global financial operations, human resources, and legal, with a strategic focus on doubling growth again this year.

Arkose Labs Taps Udit Tibrewal as CFO (PRNewswire)

"Udit is a tenured finance executive who is known for delivering growth."

Tibrewal, who most recently served as CFO at security and identity company SecureAuth, took over as Arkose Labs finance chief on April 11. Tibrewal also has been appointed to the firm's Executive Leadership Team and reports directly to Arkose Labs founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk .

Gosschalk said, "I'm delighted to welcome Udit to the Arkose Labs leadership team to help us continue to scale up globally. He holds the three specific qualifications that were non-negotiables when we started this search: deep finance and capital markets experience, knowledge of the security domain, and expertise leading growth-stage companies to initial public offering, Udit is a tenured finance executive who is known for delivering growth and helping companies achieve their strategic objectives."

In addition to more than 25 years of financial leadership, he has a proven track record for charting technology disruptors' paths toward key short-term financial milestones and long-term equity events. Throughout his career, Tibrewal has worked with publicly-traded, venture capital-backed, and private equity-backed technology companies.

Tibrewal is known for his ability to build, scale and create value. At Sitecore, a global leader in context marketing management software, Tibrewal helped the company succeed in a rapid-growth transformation while getting it ready for the public markets. He played a key role in the $1.2 billion sale of the company in 2016 and post-transaction, continued to work for the acquiring private equity firm.

Prior to that he led the finance organization at ServiceSource, an industry-leading B2B technology platform, during a time of significant revenue growth and was instrumental in guiding it to an initial public offering as well as subsequent secondary offering.

He began his career in public accounting with Big Four firm, PwC, specializing in the software and internet industry.

"Arkose Labs plays a critical role in helping the largest enterprises in the world deter attacks on their consumers' online accounts," Tibrewal said. "It's a mission-driven company that has reached an important juncture in its lifecycle – scaling to the next level of growth. I'm excited to bring my operations and finance experience to the team as the company launches into the next phase of its growth."

Hear more from Tibrewal in his new blog .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers an industry-first $1 million warranty on account protection. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

Media Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

Global Head of Communications and Brand

Arkose Labs

j.creechavent@arkoselabs.com

+1 843-986-8229

Arkose Labs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arkose Labs