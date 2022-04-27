AutoSens Announces Agenda for 2022 Detroit Event

Event at Michigan Science Center will assemble industry leaders and experts in automotive sensor development for presentations, exhibition and networking

DETROIT , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoSens , the world's leading community for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology development, has announced the full agenda for its Detroit conference at the Michigan Science Center from May 10-12, 2022. More than 50 speakers from companies across the autonomous vehicle perception supply chain will be discussing the latest, cutting-edge research and technology in sensor development.

"As sensing technology continues to advance and autonomous vehicles edge closer to mainstream production, industry-wide knowledge sharing and discussion are more important than ever before," said Rob Stead, Founder, AutoSens. "We are excited to be back in Detroit for our sixth event, bringing together leading innovators and engineers to discuss the latest advances and technologies in automotive imaging and perception."

Highlights of the three-day event include:

Keynote sessions by experts from Cruise, OMNIVISION, Woodside Capital Partners, Nvidia

Panel discussions and technical sessions from OEMs, Tier 1 and technology providers on topics including ADAS, LiDAR, cameras, in-cabin technology, and the supply chain

premium exhibition featuring more than 40 companies

Interactive and hands-on roundtables and tutorials on critical industry topics

Partner press briefings beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday , May 11, including announcements from AEye, Baraja, BrightWay Vision, ibeo, OMNIVISION, onsemi, rFpro, STMicroelectronics, and Valens.

This year, AutoSens is proud to offer a free basic pass to the event to employees of OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Additionally, students, academics and women in engineering are eligible for a discount of 50% off the full pass.

To book your event pass or view the full agenda and networking opportunities, please visit https://auto-sens.com/events/detroit/ .

ABOUT AUTOSENS

Built on the vision of senior technical experts at automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and delivered by experts with a passion for engineering, AutoSens is the world's leading technical community for ADAS and autonomous vehicle perception technology. AutoSens delivers best-in-class events, training, information and analysis to connect engineers and scientists from across the globe to accelerate technology development and commercial deployment of automotive safety systems. For more information, visit auto-sens.com .

