High Court of Ireland Confirms Mallinckrodt Scheme of Arrangement

Company Expects to Complete Irish Examinership and Emerge from Chapter 11 in the Next Few Weeks

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS: MNKKQ) ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") today announced that the High Court of Ireland (the "Irish High Court") has made an Order confirming the scheme of arrangement between the Company, its creditors and members (the "Scheme") as proposed by the Examiner of the Company.

As previously announced, the plan of reorganization of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries (the "Plan") was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on February 3, 2022.

The Irish High Court also made an Order that the Scheme will become effective on the same date that the Plan becomes effective. This is when the Scheme will become binding on the Company, its creditors and members as a matter of Irish law, the Examinership proceedings will conclude, and the Company will cease to be under the protection of the Irish High Court.

The confirmation of the Scheme by the Irish High Court (and its subsequent effectiveness) satisfies a key condition to the consummation of the Plan. Confirmation of the Scheme also enables the Company to implement certain important aspects of the Plan in accordance with Irish law. Mallinckrodt intends to emerge from the Chapter 11 reorganization process, and cause the Plan to become effective, in the next few weeks. Effectiveness of the Plan remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions.

In the near term, Mallinckrodt will commence a process to raise exit financing, which is expected to close upon emergence. The net proceeds of the financing will be used, among other things, to repay the Company's $900 million revolving credit facility in connection with implementing the Plan and satisfy certain payment obligations under the Plan.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a broad range of pharmaceutical products and therapeutics. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding future financial condition and operating results, legal, economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses, and any other statements regarding events or developments the company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the ability of Mallinckrodt and its subsidiaries to consummate the Plan, the effects of the Chapter 11 cases, including increased professional costs, on the liquidity, results of operations and businesses of Mallinckrodt and its subsidiaries; the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the restructuring support agreement and the Plan, including the settlements entered into with the OCC, the UCC, and Mallinckrodt's second lien noteholders, the financing required to fund certain distributions under the Plan and the ability of the parties to negotiate definitive agreements with respect to the matters covered by the related term sheets, whether related to such settlements, included in the restructuring support agreement, the Plan or otherwise, the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of any of the parties to terminate the restructuring support agreement, the Plan or any of the settlements and to satisfy the other conditions of the restructuring support agreement, the Plan and the settlements, including satisfying the milestones specified in the restructuring support agreement; governmental investigations and inquiries, regulatory actions and lawsuits brought against Mallinckrodt by government agencies and private parties with respect to its historical commercialization of opioids, including the agreement set forth in the Plan regarding a global settlement to resolve all opioid-related claims; potential delays in Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 process; the settlement set forth in the Plan with governmental parties to resolve certain disputes relating to Acthar Gel; the possibility that such settlement will not be consummated and the risks and uncertainties related thereto, including the time and expense of continuing to litigate this dispute and the impact of this dispute on Mallinckrodt's financial condition and expectations for performance; the ability to maintain relationships with Mallinckrodt's suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties as a result of the Chapter 11 cases; the availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 cases, including events that could terminate Mallinckrodt's right to continue to access the cash collateral of Mallinckrodt's lenders; the possibility that Mallinckrodt may be unable to achieve its business and strategic goals even if the Chapter 11 plan is successfully consummated; the possibility that Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 cases may be converted into Chapter 7 cases under the bankruptcy code; the potential termination of Mallinckrodt's exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan; the nondischargeability of certain claims against Mallinckrodt as part of the bankruptcy process; developing, funding and executing Mallinckrodt's business plan and continuing as a going concern; Mallinckrodt's post-bankruptcy capital structure; scrutiny from governments, legislative bodies and enforcement agencies related to sales, marketing and pricing practices; pricing pressure on certain of Mallinckrodt's products due to legal changes or changes in insurers' reimbursement practices resulting from recent increased public scrutiny of healthcare and pharmaceutical costs; the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus; the reimbursement practices of governmental health administration authorities, private health coverage insurers and other third-party payers; complex reporting and payment obligations under the Medicare and Medicaid rebate programs and other governmental purchasing and rebate programs; cost containment efforts of customers, purchasing groups, third-party payers and governmental organizations; changes in or failure to comply with relevant laws and regulations; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to successfully develop or commercialize new products or expand commercial opportunities; Mallinckrodt's ability to navigate price fluctuations; competition; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to protect intellectual property rights; limited clinical trial data for Acthar Gel; clinical studies and related regulatory processes; product liability losses and other litigation liability; material health, safety and environmental liabilities; potential indemnification liabilities to Covidien pursuant to the separation and distribution agreement; business development activities; retention of key personnel; the effectiveness of information technology infrastructure including cybersecurity and data leakage risks; customer concentration; Mallinckrodt's reliance on certain individual products that are material to its financial performance; Mallinckrodt's ability to receive procurement and production quotas granted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; complex manufacturing processes; conducting business internationally; Mallinckrodt's ability to achieve expected benefits from restructuring activities; Mallinckrodt's significant levels of intangible assets and related impairment testing; labor and employment laws and regulations; natural disasters or other catastrophic events; Mallinckrodt's substantial indebtedness and its ability to generate sufficient cash to reduce its indebtedness; Mallinckrodt's ability to generate sufficient cash to service indebtedness even after the existing indebtedness is restructured; future changes to U.S. and foreign tax laws or the impact of disputes with governmental tax authorities; and the impact of Irish laws.

These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

