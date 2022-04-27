Joyce Chow, Former Texas Teachers Director, Joins GI Partners Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading alternative asset investment and management firm, announced today that Joyce Chow has joined the firm as a Principal in its real estate strategy. Ms. Chow will be responsible for origination and portfolio management for GI Partners Real Estate's platform activities.

GI Partners Real Estate's current portfolio comprises $18 billion across a broad spectrum of specialized property sectors. With sector specific investment platforms in technology and life sciences, industrial, multifamily, and student housing real estate, the firm has over 20 years of partnering with institutional investors and management teams in executing highly aligned investment strategies. Prior to joining GI Partners, Ms. Chow was a director in the real estate group at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, where she managed a global portfolio of direct and fund investments.

"I am pleased to be joining GI Partners at a dynamic time for the firm, and for our industry," said Ms. Chow. "At a time when the real estate industry is undergoing extensive transformation to a more operator-focused model, I am excited to be at GI Partners, which has an impressive track record of building world-class real estate operating companies. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the firm's ongoing success."

"We are delighted to welcome Joyce to the firm and continue to expand and invest in our Real Estate team," said John Saer, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at GI Partners. "Joyce brings extensive experience structuring joint ventures and partnerships with operators and fund managers. Her background and unique perspective will be integral to our growth efforts."

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 125 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Greenwich, and Scottsdale. The firm has raised over $32 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, IT infrastructure, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized real estate sectors and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

