Semarchy xDM Images Now Available on Docker Hub to Accelerate Seamless Delivery of Data Insights

World's Largest Library for Container Images Provides Global Development Community with Quick and Seamless Access to Semarchy

PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy , a software leader enabling organizations to transform data into insights, has made its xDM master data management platform available on Docker Hub , the world's largest library and community for container images. Semarchy xDM automates the discovery, management, enrichment, and governance of data to quickly generate business value. Semarchy xDM is agile, allowing organizations to rapidly scale and adapt – and that agility now extends with Docker Hub, further accelerating their industry time-to-value.

"Docker's robust capabilities and extensive user base make getting access to Semarchy even easier," said Francois-Xavier Nicolas, chief product officer at Semarchy. "This brings the power and reliability of the leading data platform to the largest and most easily accessible registry for container images, making it more efficient for organizations to build cloud-native data management infrastructures on Semarchy tested and trusted components."

Semarchy xDM is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform. With Docker Hub, millions of developers around the world now have easy access to Semarchy xDM.

Two images are currently available on Docker Hub , corresponding to the two modes of the xDM app servers (active and passive) used in HA configurations . Using these Docker images, customers will be able to quickly set up production infrastructures based on Semarchy xDM on premises or in the Cloud of their choice (AWS, GCP, Azure). This infrastructure can automatically be kept up to date with the latest features, fixes and security enhancements issued by the Semarchy engineering team.

Customers can also use these images to rapidly start an xDM instance on Docker Desktop, using the sample Docker Compose provided with the images.

"Providing Docker images further enhances our differentiated flexibility and efficiency by providing our customers the reliability of Semarchy-generated content with the flexibility to seamlessly deploy on their infrastructure of choice," said Brett Hansen, chief marketing officer at Semarchy.

Semarchy xDM's pragmatic approach to management and governance also reduces IT administration and overhead.

ABOUT SEMARCHY

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-premises platform and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a service and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

