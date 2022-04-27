A helpful discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California
WHAT:
TriNet Webinar: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What's New in 2022
Staying up to date and in compliance with California labor laws is a must for businesses operating in this state. Learn from experts at TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner's Office as they engage in a helpful discussion about California labor laws impacting small and medium-size businesses, and updates to be mindful of in 2022. Topics will include:
WHO:
Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet
Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Register here to join the webinar.
