Boliden: Q1 Interim Report 2022

BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q1 2022

Revenues totaled SEK 21,812 m (17,083)

The operating profit totaled SEK 5,038 m (2,779)

The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 4,466 m (2,449)

Free cash flow was SEK 674 m (2,165)

Earnings per share totaled SEK 14.51 (7.96)

High metal prices but substantial cost inflation

Free cash flow was SEK 674 m (2,165) mainly due to increased working capital as a result of higher metal prices.

Higher milled volume but lower grades in Mines.

Stable production in Smelters.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, April 28 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80

E-mail: olof.grenmark@boliden.com

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07:45 CET on April 28, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Boliden