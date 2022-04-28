Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking

Dover Announces The 2022 Dover Scholarship Winners And Expands Program

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)(PRNewswire)

Dover also recently announced that it has increased the number of students being awarded, while increasing the amount of each scholarship. All winners, including previous awardees still enrolled in the program, will receive a maximum of $12,000 toward their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its eleventh year and has awarded 373 scholarships, providing approximately $2.6 million in financial support to deserving students.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals from prominent universities, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

Here is the list of the 2022 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

Colder Products Company

Allison Rasch

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN



Dover Corporation

Margeaux Rice

Dover - Downers Grove, IL



DESTACO

Nick Kocela

DESTACO - Mt. Prospect, IL



Dover Food Retail

Abdullah Chandasir

Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA

Kendyll Fitzgerald

Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA

MyTien Huynh

Hillphoenix - Covington, GA

Evan Stubblefield

Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA



Dover Fueling Solutions

Robert Couch

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Ximena Woodhead

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX



Dover Precision Components

Joshua Grey

Waukesha Bearings - Rickmansworth, United Kingdom

Katie Gunderson

Inpro/Seal - Rock Island, IL



Environmental Solutions Group

Madisyn Hill

Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL

Abigail Lane

Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL

Lucas Rowden

Environmental Solutions Group - San Diego, CA



Maag

Hailey Smarr

Maag - Kent, OH



Markem-Imaje

Mia Brown

Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH

Abbie Carlton

Markem-Imaje - Kennessaw, GA

Radhika Kitturkar

Markem-Imaje - Bengaluru, India

Aurora Ponisio

JK Group - Novedrate, Italy



Microwave Products Group

Gwyneth Hotaling

Pole Zero - West Chester, OH

Christine Park

K&L Microwave - Salisbury, MD



OK International

Benjamin Collier

OK International - Cypress, CA



OPW

Joon Chun

OPW - Hamilton, OH

Elizabeth Hutchinson

Acme Cryogenics - Allentown, PA

Benjamin Olenick

OPW - Hamilton, OH

Nikhil Verma

Innovative Control Systems - Bethlehem, PA



Pump Solutions Group

Rebecca Basclain

Ebsray - Sydney, Australia



SWEP

Natalia Cizmarova

SWEP - Kechnec, Slovakia



Tulsa Winch Group

Vaviana Young

Tulsa Winch Group - Jenks, OK



Vehicle Service Group

Alice Dondarini

Ravaglioli - Sasso Marconi, Italy

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT: 
Adrian Sakowicz 
Vice President of Communications 
630-743-5039 
asakowicz@dovercorp.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-announces-the-2022-dover-scholarship-winners-and-expands-program-301535718.html

SOURCE Dover

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.