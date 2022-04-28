Eco Wave Power Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE) (Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report, which contains Eco Wave Power's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's website atSEC Filings. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to the Company's investor relations contact FNK IR, in the following contact info: +1.646.809.2183 or wave@fnkir.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

Eco Wave Power is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labeled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's common shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North and its ADSs (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com .

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

For additional inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

+1.646.809.2183

wave@fnkir.com

Media Contact:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+1.412.445.7719

jscott@vectisstrategies.com



