Future Arizona CEOs and CFOs Compete in Mayors' Challenge for Economic Education

PHOENIX, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the April Financial Literacy month, the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) hosted the annual Mayors' Challenge for Economic Education. This one-of-a-kind statewide program for middle and high school students to showcase skills to solve real life financial and economic problems was held at Mesa Community College, with support from business and education communities across Arizona.

Students were tasked to take on the roles of financial planners and help a family with two small children to achieve their financial goals, as well as solve the current labor market shortage and supply chain problem as advisors to the President of the United States. Qualifying student finalists competed in a fast-paced quiz bowl to determine the final winning teams. The Arizona State Championship teams from the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), Hamilton High School and Basis Mesa will go on to compete nationally.

Representing mayors of Arizona at this annual Challenge, City of Mesa Mayor John Giles congratulated and encouraged the students at the event ceremony. "Economic and financial literacy is important no matter what you grow up to be," said Giles. "You are putting into practice extremely valuable skills that will continue to serve you as a parent, an employee, as a business owner or possibly as the mayor."

Participating students really appreciated the outstanding judges at the event. Student Andy said "It was a very professionally run competition. I was especially impressed that all of the judges had knowledge of economics."

Student Arnav said, "I will always remember the presentation in front of judges who have actual banking experience and are leaders of our industry."

"The annual Mayors' Challenge for Economic Education student participation has been growing over the years. Even the pandemic couldn't slow it down in the last two years," said Elena Zee, ACEE President and CEO. "This is a testament to the hardworking students, their teachers and our Arizona community."

