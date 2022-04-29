CVS Health Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Nevada Pharmacies

New safes for controlled substances anticipated to help reduce organized retail crime

All 97 CVS Pharmacy locations in the state now using time delay safe technology

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to support law enforcement and help build safer communities, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced the completed installation of time delay safe technology in all 97 Nevada CVS Pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores. The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications – including opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone – by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. In addition, the safes are anticipated to benefit the safety and well-being of CVS Pharmacy customers and employees.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and CVS Health Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel Thomas M. Moriarty announce the rollout of time delay safe technology at all 97 CVS Pharmacy locations across the state. The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. (PRNewswire)

The company's rollout of time delay safes is in support of the Nevada Organized Retail Crime Association's efforts in partnership with local and state law enforcement, and the retail community to fight back against escalating organized retail crime.

"The new security measures being implemented by CVS Health will help protect Nevadans," said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. "These new safes will help reduce retail crime, protect employees and keep opioid medications off the street. In a state that has been hit hard by the opioid crisis like Nevada, these measures are invaluable."

CVS Health first implemented time delay safe technology in 2015 in CVS Pharmacy locations across Indianapolis, a city experiencing a high volume of pharmacy robberies at the time. The company saw a 70 percent decline in pharmacy robberies among the Indianapolis stores where time delay safes had been installed. Since then, the company has introduced time delay safes across 22 states, including Nevada, and the District of Columbia, resulting in a 50 percent decline in robberies at CVS pharmacies in those local communities.

"While our company continues to focus on moving the country one step closer to a post-pandemic world by increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and other measures to help create healthy communities, supporting law enforcement efforts in their battle against organized retail crime also remains a focus," said Thomas M. Moriarty, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel, CVS Health. "Criminal activities that organized retail crime rings fund are a clear danger to our communities, so it is important that retailers, law enforcement and political leaders work together to solve this problem. Time delay safes can help reduce the theft and diversion of prescription medications and bring added security to our stores which creates a safe environment for our patients and colleagues."

The time delay function cannot be overridden and is designed to serve as a deterrent to would-be pharmacy robbers whose goal is to enter and exit their robbery targets as quickly as possible. All CVS Pharmacy locations in Nevada display visible signage warning that time delay safes are in use to prevent on-demand access to controlled substance narcotics.

CVS Health's time delay safe program is one of many company initiatives to help address and prevent prescription medication misuse and diversion. Through its Safe Medication Disposal Program in Nevada, for example, the company has installed 18 drug disposal units in select CVS Pharmacy locations and donated one unit to a local police department in the state. To date, nearly 29,000 pounds of unwanted and expired medication have been collected in Nevada.

Presently, the company supports over 4,000 safe medication disposal units in CVS Pharmacy locations and through local law enforcement organizations nationwide. Together, these existing medication disposal units have collected nearly 4 million pounds of unwanted medications that might otherwise have been diverted, misused or ended up in the water supply.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

CVS Pharmacy locations now feature signs notifying customers about the chain's time-delay safe technology to help deter pharmacy robberies and diversion of controlled substance narcotic medications. (PRNewsfoto/CVS Pharmacy) (PRNewswire)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford helps announce the rollout of time delay safe technology at all 97 CVS Pharmacy locations across the state. The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. (PRNewswire)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (right) and CVS Health Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel Thomas M. Moriarty announce the rollout of time delay safe technology at all 97 CVS Pharmacy locations across the state. The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. (PRNewswire)

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

