Cypress Creek Renewables brings in new Chief Financial Officer.

William "Tres" Petmecky will join the solar leader's Executive Team next week.

DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables (CCR) is pleased to announce that William "Tres" Petmecky will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after more than 25 years working in the Edison International family of companies. With this strong addition to the Cypress Creek Executive Team, Rebecca Cranna, currently both CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will now focus entirely on her COO responsibilities.

"Tres has demonstrated his broad capabilities across all aspects of finance throughout his career in the power sector," said Rebecca Cranna, "We are enthusiastic to add his proven leadership to our team as we welcome him to Cypress Creek."

Petmecky comes to Cypress Creek from Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the nation's largest electric utilities. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial and regulatory roles in the family of companies owned by Edison International. As CFO of SCE, he has been responsible for financial management and fiscal integrity, corporate and business unit financial planning and budgeting, treasury, accounting, tax, and risk. Before his current role, Petmecky was Vice President and Treasurer of SCE, responsible for the financial operations of the utility. Previously, Petmecky was Vice President and Treasurer at Edison Mission Energy, a competitive power generation business that was a subsidiary of Edison International at the time. He has also held other management positions, including serving as Director of Risk Control and Director of Strategic Planning, Analysis and Corporate Finance.

Petmecky serves on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and Huntington Library and Art Gallery and is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Methodist Hospital in Arcadia. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Economics from Southern Methodist University and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California.

"I am thrilled to be joining this innovative, mission-driven company," Petmecky said. "I look forward to working with this exceptional team that is making a good company great."

"We're so excited to welcome Tres to the Executive Team at Cypress Creek" said Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek. "We know that his years of experience at the Edison International companies will be an asset as we work as a team toward a more sustainable future."

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables IPP. Cypress Creek develops, finances, owns and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Its mission is to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed more than 11GW of solar projects. Today it owns 1.7GW of solar, has a 12GW pipeline and through its leading O&M services business, operates 4GW of solar projects. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit www.ccrenew.com.

