Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today reported that the Compensation Committee of Eiger's Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 290,000 shares of Eiger's common stock to two newly hired employees. The stock options were granted under the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan with a grant date of April 29, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Eiger, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for each employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal installments over the following three years, subject to each employee being continuously employed by Eiger as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $6.87, the closing price of Eiger's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 29, 2022.

Eiger is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. Eiger is also developing peginterferon lambda as a therapeutic for COVID-19 and is planning to submit an emergency use authorization application to FDA based on positive results from the investigator sponsored Phase 3 TOGETHER study.

All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA breakthrough therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both HI and PBH.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

smathieson@eigerbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.