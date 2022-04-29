Gibbs Gardens' 376-acre paradise puts the 'magnificent' in May

BALL GROUND, Ga., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no single word grand enough to describe Gibbs Gardens in May. The English language is just not equipped to describe this 376-acre paradise with its vast and incredible displays of flowering plants, shrubs and trees, artfully planted among rolling hills with waterfalls, ponds and streams.

Just below the Manor House a spectacular 100-foot-long arbor displays lush New Dawn blush pink roses. Falling petals create a natural carpet on the ground below. Photos courtesy of Gibbs Gardens. (PRNewswire)

Jim Gibbs, garden owner, designer and developer, "paints" his masterpieces with flowers. His artistic plant and landscape designs create beautiful vistas and views in every direction:

Deep-blue water iris—thriving in the Japanese Gardens' many ponds—attract butterflies, dragonflies and birds. Collections of hand-carved Japanese lanterns and unique boulders provide an ingenious contrast with Japanese Maples and bonsai-shaped evergreens.

Acres of blossoming Flanders Poppies in vivid shades of salmon, orange and red compliment blue, lavender, purple and white larkspur and bright orange butterfly weed in the Monarch Butterfly Wildflower Garden. Thousands of travel-savvy monarchs are expected to visit this garden in May on their migration from Mexico to Canada.

A rainbow of annuals, perennials, azaleas, foxglove and hydrangea come into May bloom in the upper gardens. Nearby the most amazing 100-foot-long "walk-through" trellis will be covered with New Dawn blush pink roses.

Honored for excellence

Recognized as one of the Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America and recently named the top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gibbs Gardens always has something new in bloom. The five feature gardens and 21 seasonal collections gardens offer unique and continuous delights for garden lovers of all interests. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com.

For more information contact:

Carol Skapinetz, Marketing Manager

carol@gibbsgardens.com 770-712-1090

This cozy chair carved from a once-towering tree invites visitors to stop and reflect next to a patch of foxglove (PRNewswire)

There is something compelling about the water iris in bloom in the Japanese Gardens’ many ponds where bright color and vivid beauty draws dragonflies, butterflies as well as photographers who capture the scene. (PRNewswire)

