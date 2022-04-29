InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Food Delivery Bag (LGI-3026)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to prevent delivery drivers from touching or tampering with a food delivery," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the H W QUICK SEAL BAG. My design ensures that food remains safe and secure within the bag during the delivery process."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to seal a food delivery bag. In doing so, it prevents tampering and contamination of food. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind for customers. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and food delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

