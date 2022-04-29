InventHelp Inventor Develops Tamper-proof & Reusable Beverage Bottle (LGI-2996)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a secure and tamper-proof water or beverage bottle to provide added peace of mind for users," said an inventor, from Jamaica, N.Y., "so I invented the SHANIAH BOTTLE. My design would only allow the owner to access the bottle contents for consumption."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe and secure way to drink from a reusable beverage bottle. In doing so, it helps to prevent tampering. It also eliminates the need to manually remove a bottle cap and it ensures that the beverage remains at the appropriate temperature. The invention features a secure and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

