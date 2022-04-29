National Association of Corporate Directors Names LP Building Solutions Board Member Dustan McCoy to 2022 Directorship 100 List™

Long-serving LP Director Dustan E. McCoy honored as a leading corporate director

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that long-serving LP Board of Directors member Dustan E. McCoy has been named to the 2022 Directorship 100 List™ by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). An annual recognition of leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, and policymakers who significantly improve boardroom practices and performance, the 2022 Directorship 100 List™ honors the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom.

"Dustan brings significant experience and expertise to our Board and has been a great contributor to our success over the last 20 years," said LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "Being named to NACD Directorship 100™ is an honor for not only Dusty but also LP. We are proud he is a member of the LP team and believe he is extraordinarily deserving of this honor."

Appointed to the LP Board of Directors in 2002, McCoy was named lead independent director in 2020. He serves on the Compensation, Executive, and Governance and Corporate Responsibility committees.

"This year's honorees have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times," said NACD President and Chief Executive Officer Peter R. Gleason. "These directors exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership."

The NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize leading peer-nominated directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviews each nominee's record of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles, which encourage excellence in risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

McCoy was chairman and chief executive officer of Brunswick Corporation, a market leader in the marine, fitness, and billiards industries, until his retirement in 2016. After joining Brunswick Corporation in 1999, he served as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary until 2000 and as president of the Brunswick Boat Group from 2000 to 2005. Prior to his work at Brunswick Corporation, he held several leadership positions at Witco Corporation, a specialty chemical products manufacturer. McCoy is also a director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and YETI Holdings, Inc.

To see the full list of recipients, visit NACD's 2022 Directorship 100 Director and Governance Professional Honorees site.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve.

