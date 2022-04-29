Number of shares and votes in Calliditas Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During April, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has allotted 830,586 common shares within the company's warrant program issued in 2018. Thus, as of April 29, 2022, the number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 53,172,170.

The information in the press release is such that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CEST on April 29, 2022.

