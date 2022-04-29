Politics & Inclusion Hosts Private Dinner to Commemorate White House Correspondents' Weekend

Abby Phillip, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Don Lemon, Van Jones, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Tiffany Cross, Alicia Menendez, Weijia Jiang, Symone Sanders, Geoff Bennett, Yamiche Alcindor, Jim Acosta to serve on the Host Committee.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Politics & Inclusion will host inaugural dinner on Friday, April 29 in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the bi-partisan diverse voices in politics and media, both rising stars and established industry leaders. Abby Phillip, Anchor of Inside Politics Sunday on CNN and Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder & CEO of ColorComm, Inc. will serve as co-hosts of the Politics & Inclusion Dinner.

Politics & Inclusion (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to recognizing the contributions of political journalists of color and the leaders who support them. This event is an opportunity to push for greater inclusivity and diversity of coverage on behalf of communities that are often marginalized. But it's also a chance celebrate the progress that has already been made," said Phillip.

"The Politics & Inclusion Dinner during White House Correspondents' Weekend is an opportunity to celebrate the journalists and executives who help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm, Inc. "We honor and celebrate inclusivity," said Wesley Wilson.

The dinner will bring together 50 guests across all major news networks and traditional print media. Google and Moët Hennessey USA will sponsor.

Covid testing and proof of vaccination will be required before entry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ColorComm Media Group