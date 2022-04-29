Shutterstock Announced As Exclusive Global Photography Partner For Advertising Week Events in 2022

The partnership provides Shutterstock with the exclusive rights to capture, license and distribute content from Advertising Week global, in-person events throughout the year.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced an exclusive photography partnership with Advertising Week for all global events in 2022. Advertising Week events are heralded as the world's largest annual gatherings of marketing, media and technology leaders. This includes Advertising Week Europe hosted in London from May 16-19, Advertising Week Asia hosted in Tokyo from May 31-June 2, Advertising Week Latin America (LATAM) Leadership Forum hosted in Mexico on May 5, Great Minds at Work streamed online on June 8, Advertising Week Asia Pacific (APAC) hosted in Sydney from August 2-3, Advertising Week New York from September 19-22 and Advertising Week LATAM hosted in Mexico City from November 8-10.

As the exclusive house photographer, Shutterstock will capture thousands of hybrid functions across seven keystone events, providing images and footage of world-class thought leaders, keynotes, brand activations, fireside chats and performances. As events return to operating in-person, the overarching theme is to explore the global contribution from industry pioneers to the creative landscape while pinpointing what its future looks like in local creative, technological and innovative economies.

In 2021, Shutterstock served as the house photographer for Advertising Week New York; the extension of the agreement marks the first time that the Company will be the exclusive partner for Advertising Week events worldwide.

Advertising Week has a contributor network of over 2,500 industry leaders who offer an expert voice on industry insights and over 165,000 annual attendees to their events throughout the year, spanning six global markets.

"We are thrilled to expand upon our alliance with Advertising Week in what will be our strongest global editorial partnership yet," said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock. "We believe in the power of inspiration through education. We are excited to showcase electrifying thought leadership, capturing the trailblazers, industry experts and innovative thinkers across the many upcoming Advertising Week events in 2022."

"Shutterstock has been our trusted partner for years with a strong record of excellence, and we are thrilled to be working with an internationally renowned creative company who are best in class as we embark on this global journey together," said Matt Scheckner, Global Chief Executive Officer at Advertising Week. "We are looking forward to sharing the high-quality content they capture at our cornerstone events with not only our robust Advertising Week community, but also with Shutterstock customers around the world."

