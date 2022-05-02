AFAXYS EARNS TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Afaxys, a first-of-its-kind socially conscious healthcare company inspired by the need to solve a public health crisis, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the South Carolina Top Workplaces. The award is based solely on input from an anonymous, third-party survey of Afaxys employees on key cultural drivers that measure employee engagement and connection.

"This award is a reflection of the culture that we are building within Afaxys – one that is mission-driven, inclusive and focused on having a meaningful impact in sexual and reproductive healthcare," said Ronda Dean, President and CEO of Afaxys. "At Afaxys we work to ensure access to reliable and affordable contraceptive healthcare is available to everyone, working in partnership with community and public health providers."

More than 2,470 organizations were invited to participate, and 67 companies were recognized as South Carolina's Top Workplaces in a ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The winning companies were divided into three groups based on the number of employees. Afaxys was included in the Small Company category, which encompasses businesses with 149 or fewer employees.

Afaxys is part of the life sciences industry sector, the fastest-growing sector in South Carolina which hosts more than 670 life science firms that generate $11.4 billion annually, according to SCBio. Since 2008, Afaxys has grown to serve more than 14,000 community and public health centers across the United States, most of which rely on Afaxys to obtain access to affordable, quality, FDA-approved products and services needed to care for their patients seeking reproductive and sexual healthcare.

Winners were selected based on employee feedback gathered between October 2021 and February 2022 through a survey administered by Energage, LLC in partnership with Integrated Media Publishing. The anonymous survey measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection.

Employees share a powerful mission and vision that shapes the work they do every day at Afaxys. The company has an aggressive growth plan to expand into new areas, create its own development pipeline and diversify its portfolio to target new products, therapeutic areas, and customer segments. For more information on joining Afaxys, visit Afaxys.coyes m/join-our-team.

