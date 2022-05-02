Andrew Holloway Joins Woodruff Sawyer as Vice President, Surety

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer has announced Andrew Holloway has joined the firm as Vice President, Surety. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Andrew was Regional Manager at Hartford Bond for 17 years, working in both Southern and Northern California.

Andrew Holloway (PRNewswire)

Andrew brings deep construction industry expertise to Woodruff Sawyer's robust Construction, Real Estate, and Surety group. At Woodruff Sawyer he will leverage past managerial and underwriting experience working with local and national contractors to provide technical value to existing customers, while also contributing to national growth objectives. Andrew will be based in Woodruff Sawyer's Walnut Creek, CA offices.

Holloway says, "I've worked with the Woodruff Sawyer team very closely for over a decade. They are passionate about the clients they have cultivated over their 100-year history and have deep carrier relationships built on trust and results. Their commitment to customers, independence, people, and long-term perpetuation of their business has created a culture that I could not pass up an opportunity to be part of."

Mark Munekawa, Senior Vice President, Surety Manager adds, "Andrew was a long-term partner on the underwriting side and as a result, adds a much-valued continuity to our client relationships. That, and his depth of experience in surety make him an excellent addition that will benefit both our team and clients."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Woodruff Sawyer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Woodruff Sawyer) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer