BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SOUTHPORT, N.C.

SOUTHPORT, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 5013 Southport Crossing Way, Suite 204.

The clinic is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 910-604-9550 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Ali Glaser earned a bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Methodist University.

Certified in dry needling, Glaser is trained in myofascial release techniques for joint and spinal pain and in lumbopelvic and cervicothoracic diagnoses and treatments for neck, back and hip pain.

BenchMark has area clinics in Bolivia, Carolina Beach, Wilmington (three locations), Leland, Shallotte, Ocean Isle Beach, Hampstead, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach and more than 50 clinics throughout North Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

