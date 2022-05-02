Built In Now Accepting Entries for LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards Program

The 2022 Awards Celebrate Companies Leading from the Front on LGBTQIA+ Inclusion

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform, today invites professionals across the U.S. to submit nominations to its 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards.

Built In awards program honors companies that foster inclusivity for LGBTQIA+ employees.

The awards program will recognize 25 employers that create inclusive workplaces for LGBTQIA+ employees. Companies who seek to be honored in the program must have dedicated tactics for hiring, retaining and engaging LGBTQIA+ talent. Their offerings must go beyond baseline expectations. For instance, they might implement specific efforts to foster advocacy or donate their time and treasure to LGBTQIA+ organizations — and they must meet the requisites listed below. These and other factors contribute to equitable work environments wherein LGBTQIA+ employees can be their authentic selves.

Entry Deadline: May 31 , 11:59pm EDT

"At Built In, we work with some of the most human-centered companies in tech," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "So we've seen the transformative power of companies that are willing to do the hard work of creating truly inclusive cultures. This program will reward companies that aren't afraid to face uncomfortable truths about their DEI efforts — and specifically their inclusion efforts for employees within the LGBTQIA+ community. It will reward companies that make changes based on those insights, continually evaluate the effectiveness of their DEI programming and serve as standard-bearers for other companies that seek to build LGBTQIA+ advocacy within their walls."

The 25 winners, announced in late June, will be honored as examples of LGBTQIA+ advocacy for other companies to emulate.

Winners Must Have:

LGBTQIA+ employee representation at both the individual contributor and executive level

A perks and benefits package that supports the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ employees

Documented strategies to provide an inclusive environment for LGBTQIA+ employees

Dedicated hiring tactics to attract LGBTQIA+ talent

Companies who wish to nominate themselves for the LGBTQIA+ Advocacy awards must be based in the U.S.

How to Enter.

Submit one or more company(s) by or before May 31 , 11:59pm EDT

ABOUT BUILT IN'S LGBTQIA+ ADVOCACY AWARDS

The LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards is Built In's newest awards program. The program recognizes companies that excel in creating equitable and inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQIA+ employees. A panel of judges will select the 25 winners, which will be announced in late June. The entry window closes on May 31, 11:59pm EDT. https://employers.builtin.com/2022-lgbtqia-advocacy-awards/

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

