DIGITAL HEALTH FORUM BRINGS INDUSTRY LEADERS TOGETHER TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF CARE

Business, Investing and Legal Leaders Converge at Inaugural McDermott Event for Engaging Programming, Networking Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on years of focus in the digital health space and deep relationships with some of the industry's most transformative players, leading health law firm McDermott Will & Emery is bringing business, investing and legal leaders together to discuss the future of care at the firm's inaugural Digital Health Forum on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

"Digital health is more important today than ever before, driving intriguing investment opportunities and care delivery innovation," said Stephen Bernstein, co-chair of McDermott's Digital Health practice. "It is the perfect time to host our inaugural Digital Health Forum with leading digital health experts to discuss the future of digital health, and how this is driving the future of healthcare overall."

With a curated guest list, world-class faculty and exclusive access to other senior leaders across the digital health landscape, this event offers unbeatable opportunities to learn about innovation, deepen professional relationships and build new connections. Attendees will explore new ideas and hear from leading subject matter experts about the state of healthcare delivery, what's over the horizon and where the business and regulatory trendlines are pointing for the future.

Micky Tripathi, National Coordinator for Health IT at the Department of Health and Human Services, keynotes the day-long event. Additional general session topics include:

Evolution of Digital Health: CEO and Founder Perspectives on Today's Industry

What the Money Thinks: Heightened Competition and Investing Early

Consumerization Now: Spotlight on Retail and Tech Entrants in Digital Health

View from Washington : Regulatory Issues Impacting Your Business

A series of breakout sessions will be available to all attendees offering more detailed programming around topics including remote patient monitoring, data strategies, what's next for home health, FDA and digital health, paper partnerships for digital health companies and more.

Media are invited to attend the event. To register as media, contact Erin West at eswest@mwe.com. Visit the conference web page for more information and view the full event brochure here.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. PitchBook recently recognized McDermott as the most active firm in healthcare private equity for the fourth consecutive year, handling 41 more healthcare private equity transactions in 2020 than its nearest competitor.

