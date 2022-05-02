Inspire ETFs Reports Expense Ratio Reductions for 7 Funds

Inspire Investing has announced fee reductions on seven of its biblically responsible, faith-based ESG ETFs

BOISE, Idaho, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of biblically responsible ESG ETFs, reported fee reductions on seven of its eight exchange traded funds. This reduction in fees is due mostly to the rapid growth that Inspire has achieved and covers a broad range of investment solutions, from global and U.S. equity to fixed income, momentum, and tactical strategies.

Inspire Investing (PRNewswire)

The change allows for greater investor return potential as the total annual operating cost of the fund shrinks in relation to asset growth and represents $568K in net savings for investors.1 The firm's current lineup of eight ETFs added $397 million in new assets during 2021.

"God has greatly blessed our work, and as our assets under management have grown over the years, we have passed on those savings to the shareholders of our ETFs," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "These fee reductions are great news for our investors, as they make our already competitively priced offerings even more attractive to institutions and individuals around the globe seeking to invest in a biblically responsible manner."

Inspire ETF fee reductions are detailed in the table below.

Fund Name Ticker Previous Operating

Expense Ratio New Operating

Expense Ratio Net Expense

% Reduction Net Gross Net Gross Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF BLES 0.52% 0.61%* 0.49%

6% Inspire Faithward Large Cap

Momentum ESG ETF FEVR 0.85%

0.80% 1.09%** 6% Inspire Faithward Mid Cap

Momentum ESG ETF GLRY 0.85%

0.80% 1.02%** 6% Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF IBD 0.49%

0.44%

10% Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF ISMD 0.60% 0.60%* 0.48%

20% Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF RISN 0.82%

0.71%

13% Inspire International ESG ETF WWJD 0.80% 0.94%* 0.69%

14%

‍About Inspire Investing

Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG2 investments managing over $1.98 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2022), and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™ which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked #3 in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine two years in a row (2020 & 2021 report) and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" (2021 & 2022 report). Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. To learn more, visit https://www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

1 Estimated savings for the identified funds is the difference between prior and current expense ratios multiplied by the average assets under management (AUM). Average AUM calculation is based on the average of the month-end total fund assets over the 12 months ending 3/31/2022.

2 ESG stands for environmental, social and governance. Environmental criteria considers how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Each Fund invests its assets in companies with Inspire Impact Score® of zero and higher. As a result of its strategy, the Fund's exclusion of securities of certain issuers for non-financial reasons may cause the Fund to forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria. The value of investments in larger companies may not rise as much as smaller companies, or larger companies may be unable to respond quickly to competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes. The Sub-Adviser's judgments about the growth, value, or potential appreciation of an investment may prove to be incorrect or fail to have the intended results, which could adversely impact the Fund's performance and cause it to underperform relative to other funds with similar investment goals or relative to its benchmark, or not to achieve its investment goal. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund and the price of its shares ("Shares") to fluctuate

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Investing