MASTERY LOGISTICS SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF CLOUD-BASED MASTERMIND® TMS WITH WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Logistics Systems announces the deployment of its MasterMind® TMS with Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (PRNewswire)

MasterMind® TMS, a cloud-based transportation management system from Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., is designed to manage complex transportation needs for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers. It is the first cloud-based transportation system for Werner in company history and supports Werner's business units and operations.

"The implementation of MasterMind® across our logistics network is a big step forward for Werner's Cloud First, Cloud Now strategy," said Daragh Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Werner. "Utilizing this new TMS, Werner will gain more technological agility across its tech stack, providing efficiencies for our associates, drivers and customers."

Built by supply chain and logistics experts, MasterMind® TMS provides Werner with control and collaboration across its business units and customers. The system helps deliver significant industry enhancements, including visibility, information and operational efficiencies, allowing Werner to meet customer capacity needs and continue delivering exceptional customer service. The MasterMind® TMS also proves to be a great fit in furthering the company's Werner EDGE initiative.

"As part of our Werner EDGE initiative, we are committed to becoming the first transportation and logistics company fully leveraging the cloud," said Mahon. "This collaboration with Mastery is another milestone in that journey. In addition to benefitting our own technology advancement, this partnership also provides an opportunity for both Mastery and Werner to accelerate supply chain automation, visibility and productivity across the entire transportation and logistics ecosystem."

Werner initially announced the strategic partnership with Mastery in November 2020, including an equity investment and ongoing strategic advisement by Werner to drive continued product development, all while improving standardization within the organization and the industry at large.

"Seeing Werner teams celebrating the MasterMind® launch is a milestone for every team member at Mastery. We are thrilled with the implementation and deployment progress," said Alycia Klocke, Vice President of Implementation, Mastery Logistics Systems.

"The collaboration between our teams has been phenomenal," said Jeff Silver, Mastery CEO. "It has allowed us to implement and launch MasterMind® with enhancements to support the complex operations of one of North America's largest transportation providers. We love Werner and the people we work with there and are ecstatic to be able to play a role in their success."

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,500 talented associates and our innovative

Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Mastery

Mastery Logistics Systems was established in 2019 with the mission to help large carriers, logistics service providers and shippers manage complex transportation needs in an efficient, cohesive and intelligent way. Mastery is led by founder, Jeff Silver, whose previous systems and teams have powered some of the largest logistics companies in North America for over four decades. Mastery is building logistics solutions and systems from the ground up with a growing team of engineering, programming and implementation experts.

Mastery's MasterMind® TMS is a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system, designed to be the World's First Lovable TMS™. MasterMind® TMS is built for size, stability, speed and automation, providing unprecedented visibility and control by embracing the complexity that is the reality of the supply chain world.

To learn more about Mastery Logistics Systems, visit Mastery.net.

Mastery Media Contact

Brenda Blume

1-800-331-1314

brenda.blume@mastery.net

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Media Contact

Fred Thayer

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com

Mastery Logistics Systems (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mastery Logistics Systems