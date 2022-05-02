Newtopia Appoints Collin Swenson as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on preventing, slowing and reversing chronic disease, today announced the appointment of Collin Swenson as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Swenson succeeds Edmond Lem, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of our entire team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Edmond for his invaluable contributions to Newtopia during his time as our Interim CFO. Edmond has been an integral part of the team since we became a publicly listed company, and he will continue to support Newtopia as our Senior Vice President of Finance," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "We are also thrilled to welcome Collin Swenson as our new Chief Financial Officer. Collin brings a wealth of experience leading finance operations for innovative U.S. healthcare and technology companies. His strong background in financial management and operations will be a tremendous asset to our team," Mr. Ruby concluded.

Collin Swenson brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience at both public and private companies to Newtopia, including roles in operations, capital raising, M&A, financial planning and accounting. Mr. Swenson began his career at General Electric, graduating from the company's prestigious Financial Management Program prior to holding various Treasury, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Operational Finance roles at GE Healthcare and GE Capital over a ten year period. Subsequently, Mr. Swenson played a key supporting finance role as part of Ally Financial's 2014 initial public offering in which the company raised over US$2.4 billion. He also led the FP&A and Data Analytics Department at SelectHealth, Intermountain Healthcare's integrated health plan. Prior to joining Newtopia, Mr. Swenson spearheaded finance operations for Valeo, a private equity-backed home health company. Mr. Swenson received his Bachelor's degree in Finance from Brigham Young University and holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I am thrilled to join Newtopia, a company that is a fantastic fit for me on both a personal and professional level," said Mr. Swenson. "My time working in the U.S. healthcare system, coupled with the global pandemic, further solidified my belief that we need to drastically change the focus of healthcare from caring for the sick to preventing and slowing chronic disease in the first place. Newtopia is a proven leader in promoting that mission for the benefit of individuals and health insurers alike, and I look forward to partnering with Jeff and the entire Newtopia team to build upon the Company's growth trajectory while promoting shareholder value."

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTC Venture Market in the U.S. (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

