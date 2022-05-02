Novelis Breaks Ground on $365 Million Advanced Recycling Center

Investment to Support North American Automotive Customers and Reduce Carbon Emissions by More Than One Million Tons a Year

GUTHRIE, Ky., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has broken ground on a $365 million investment to build a highly advanced recycling center for automotive in North America. With an annual casting capacity of 240 kt of sheet ingot, the facility is expected to reduce the company's carbon emissions by more than one million tons each year. The new recycling facility will add approximately 140 new jobs in Guthrie and will be built adjacent to Novelis' existing automotive finishing plant in Guthrie, Kentucky. The Guthrie automotive finishing facility currently employs 150 people and expects to grow to 190 employees over the next two years.

From Left to Right: Bea Landa, Novelis; Ernie Corvi, Novelis; Tom Boney, Novelis; Tom Lilienthal, Novelis; Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear; Todd County Judge Executive Todd Mansfield; Kevin Shutt, Novelis; Morgan Alvey, Senator Mitch McConnell's Office; State Representative Jason Petrie; Corey Elder, Congressman James Comer's Office (PRNewswire)

"This groundbreaking marks a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to sustainability and recycling, and also supports our automotive customers' carbon reduction targets," said Tom Boney, Executive Vice President and President of Novelis North America. "The Commonwealth of Kentucky continues to be a great partner to Novelis. We are proud to build on the rich 40-year history of our aluminum recycling operations in Kentucky, and look forward to deepening our relationships to ensure our facility has a lasting, beneficial impact in the region."

The new recycling center, expected to be operational in 2024, will be equipped with industry-leading processes and capabilities, including advanced shredding and sorting technology, as well as energy-efficient innovations to support the company's sustainability goal to reduce energy intensity by 10 percent by 2026 and be net carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner.

"We're grateful to have celebrated this occasion with our employees, community leaders and the great Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Tom Lilienthal, Guthrie Plant Manager.

Novelis welcomed nearly 100 attendees to its groundbreaking, including distinguished guests, Senator Paul, Governor Beshear, Representative Petrie, Representative Thomas, Morgan Alvey from Senator McConnell's office, Corey Elder from Congressman Comer's office, as well as Guthrie Mayor Jimmy Covington and Judge Todd Mansfield.

"I was thrilled to be a part of Novelis' groundbreaking on their new state-of-the-art facility that will create over 140 jobs for Kentuckians and allow the company to grow its recycling programs to serve customers all across the U.S. I look forward to watching Novelis' continued success in the Commonwealth and the economic prosperity it brings to Guthrie," said Senator Paul.

Novelis has a proud 40-year history of creating jobs in Kentucky and investing in local communities. In addition to its Guthrie automotive finishing facility, Novelis operates an aluminum beverage can recycling plant in Berea and the Logan Aluminum joint venture in Russellville - employing 1,600 people in the state.

"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to take part in this ground-breaking ceremony today for a project that will create 140 quality jobs for Kentucky residents," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Novelis has seen rapid growth in our state, and this new recycling center in Todd County emphasizes the company's commitment to sustainability and job creation in the commonwealth. I want to thank the leaders at Novelis for this latest long-term commitment in our incredible workforce."

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a critical partner providing innovative aluminum solutions to customers, and the world's largest roller and recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Statements made in this news release that describe Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include expectations to reduce carbon emissions by more than one million tons each year, the creation of 140 new jobs at Guthrie for the new recycling facility, and expectations to grow the rest of the workforce to 190 employees over the next two years. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risk factors which could impact outcomes are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

