Publicis Health Media Announces Industry-Driving Solutions at the PHM HealthFront 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media (PHM) held its second annual HealthFront on April 27-28, which was designed to explore the latest healthcare innovations and marketing opportunities, forging new connections for the benefit of brands and their consumers.

Publicis Health Media Announces the PHM HealthFront 2022, the Industry's Healthcare-Focused Upfront (PRNewswire)

The HealthFront addresses the unique industry needs of healthcare organizations outside of the market-agnostic Upfronts and NewFronts. As a bespoke marketplace just for health, the HealthFront advances industry innovation with product introductions developed exclusively for PHM clients, including:

PeopleCloud PHYSICIAN TM : PHM has created a unique, pharma-first media platform—PeopleCloud PHYSICIAN TM – that was custom-built using Epsilon technology to bring together a modernized data infrastructure, rigorous data hygiene and ongoing profile enrichment. Addressing the needs of HCP marketers in a cookieless future, Peoplecloud PHYSICIAN TM connects HCP knowledge, clinical and non-clinical, for stronger segmentation, better measurement and efficient optimization in a privacy-safe framework to improve relevancy in a changing physician population.

PHM Inclusive Point of Care Network: A first to market Inclusive POC Network which is built to reduce disparities in current POC offerings, expanding diversity health engagement and authentically speaking to audiences. The PHM Inclusive POC Network specifically aggregates points of care to address gaps and insensitivities in the current care networks, specifically with marginalized patient groups and those with limited access to care.

Characters Like Me: Taking advantage of the rise of fictional podcasts, PHM collaborated with iHeart and QCODE to design an exclusive series, Characters Like Me, which marries audience health stories with audio entertainment. Characters Like Me is a first-to-market podcast series weaving the audience's condition into the story in an organic and authentic way. This fictional audio content utilizes PHM's proprietary Care Pathways strategic product to inform condition specific character development, and features some of the biggest names and top talent in audio production and voice acting.

Game Changers: PHM created Game Changers with Audacy to use podcasting to break the barriers between us. Game Changers: Stories of the Unrelenting podcast series will tear down the wall between listeners and high performers: athletes, artists, business executives and more. This series ranges from four to nine 30+ minute episodes featuring curated condition-specific talent with intimate stories that inspire and motivate. These top personalities will reflect on their experiences either living with or caring for those with health conditions through unfiltered narration and personal stories of grit and perseverance. With 100% SOV and substantial supporting audio media, clients can customize their activation as a single brand sponsorship, dual DSA/brand or franchise strategy.

Doctors Mean Business: With Doctors Mean Business, PHM is teaming-up with Inc. and Sermo to bring dynamic specialty-specific business curriculum to the HCP audience. With a featured domain on Inc.com and targeted distribution across Sermo, Doctors Mean Business will help HCPs elevate their businesses through thought leadership and resources. Brands will have sponsorship across all content with 100% SOV of all digital placements, plus the option for advertorial placements.

True Addressability: Addressable video, ads targeted based on household-level data and segmentation, is one of the ways PHM is reimagining media buys. Publicis Groupe created True Addressability to serve TV ads to individual households across both linear and connected TV that meet specific targeting criteria based on unique data sets. True Addressability combines the scale and expertise of Publicis Media (PMX); the data and technology of Epsilon; and the planning, execution and measurement of PHM.

Conference Conversations: Conference Conversations is a first-to-market exclusive of a new video content series PHM designed to reach and engage HCPs surrounding their conference experience. Hosted on Twitter with content developed by Medscape, this series builds off select conference programming to provide early insights, live event updates and post-event conversations and analyses with trusted experts and well-known faces in the industry. Brands will have exclusive sponsorship of the videos and engage with physicians on Twitter via promoted posts for #eventtrack, enabling brands to participate in the conversation well beyond the conference walls. To extend that social dialogue, PHM has partnered with Twitter to develop the first-ever pilot of Twitter Spaces live audio conversations.

By launching new and innovative solutions, PHM endeavors to drive the health media marketplace forward: to be more impactful and more closely aligned with evolving consumer and marketplace behavior, while improving health experiences along people's unique health journeys. To work with PHM, please contact info@publicishealthmedia.com

