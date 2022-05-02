Second Life and Tilia Parent Company Adds Key Leadership Roles to Support Rapid Growth

New Chief Marketing Officer Steven Feuling and Chief Information Security Officer Peter

Capraro will support growth initiatives across the full Linden Research, Inc. portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Research, Inc. , the developer of pioneering metaverse Second Life and parent company of the newly launched virtual economy payment processing platform Tilia , announced the expansion of its leadership team with two key C-suite hires. Steven Feuling, a more than 30 year senior marketing veteran, has joined as Linden's first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Peter Capraro, who's held security and IT roles across his 25 year career, has joined as the company's first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Both roles will span across Linden's full portfolio of businesses to support growth driven by the rapidly expanding consumer interest in metaverses and the technology platforms necessary to support them as well as other virtual worlds and marketplaces.

Linden Lab logo (PRNewswire)

"Steven and Peter are filling critical roles for Linden Lab, as the virtual world landscape takes front stage again," said Brad Oberwager, Executive Chairman of Linden Research, Inc. "Each of their respective expertise at both successful startups and world-renowned companies will have a tremendous impact on our leadership teams for both Second Life and Tilia."

Feuling has worked with and for some of the world's best known brands including Microsoft, Bloomberg LLC, The Walt Disney Company, 20th Century Fox, E*Trade and General Motors as well as several successful start-ups. Having held senior roles with clients, agencies and media partners, most recently as President of MDC Partners' Assembly, he offers a unique perspective to support both Second Life and Tilia. In his role as CMO, Feuling will oversee all marketing and communications efforts across the Linden portfolio.

"Linden Research remains one of the most innovative companies in technology, and it's exciting to join the team that will lead the next stage of its development," said Feuling. "Whether helping to support the renewed interest in metaverses for Second Life or building awareness of Tilia and virtual economies, I'm thrilled to apply my broad marketing expertise to assist in Linden's growth."

Capraro has spent nearly half of his career focused on financial services cybersecurity. Most recently, he was the deputy CISO at fintech startup, Akoya, a spin-off from Fidelity Investments, and held security roles at Bank of America for 10 years. In his role as CISO, Capraro will serve as the strategic leader responsible for maintaining a corporate-wide information security program to protect information assets. Security and compliance are at the heart of everything Tilia does, and the larger team reflects that with about 30 percent of its staff focused on security and compliance. As companies of all shapes and sizes enter the metaverse, Capraro's wealth of experience in the ever-evolving security space will be instrumental to Linden's information security and compliance initiatives across Tilia and Second Life, and to continue to keep the company at the forefront for security.

"As the metaverse is transforming into the next iteration of the internet, security will play a major role as the industry as a whole is being created in real-time," said Capraro. "It's an exciting time to be part of the Linden Research team and ensure security for the company and our users."

About Linden Research, Inc. ("Linden Lab")

Linden Lab develops platforms that empower people to create, share, and benefit from virtual experiences and virtual economies. Founded in 1999, the company first launched Second Life , the groundbreaking virtual world enjoyed by millions around the globe, in 2003, which currently boasts nearly two billion user creations and a vibrant $650 million GDP annual economy that earned creators more than $80 million over the past 12 months. Linden Lab introduced Tilia in 2019. Linden Lab is headquartered in San Francisco. For more about Linden Lab, its products, and career opportunities, visit its website .

