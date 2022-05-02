SimiTree Introduces New Data Analytics Program for Hospice and Home Health

Market Analysis Platform offers insight to help agencies strategically plan growth

HAMDEN, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, a revenue cycle, coding, professional services and talent management resource for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, has introduced a new data analytics program for home health and hospice companies looking to solidify or grow their market position.

The Market Analysis Platform (MAP) is designed to provide access to data that allows clients to effortlessly assess market share, referral patterns, and competitors, according to SimiTree Managing Principal, David Berman, CPA, CGMA, CVA.

"Companies are feeling the squeeze in terms of profit margins," he said, "and in response, many are looking to expand their service area or increase their market share, overall or with specific patient groups or referral sources."

Berman went on to point out that growth can be accelerated with a thoughtful, informed strategy, fueled by data that identifies potential sources of new referrals, reveals market observations that can lead to more successful positioning, and provides information on individual organizations that may be key competitors or possible acquisition targets.

"We wanted to bring this knowledge to our clients, so we leveraged our consulting experience to develop a flexible and intuitive system coupled with content support," he continued. "The Market Analysis Platform presents thorough research for data-driven decision-making."

"With MAP, you can easily quantify your own position—market share and how it's changed over time, strength with key referral partners relative to other agencies—and easily identify and understand other providers—market strength, quality scores, service area, changes in revenue, referral partners, and more," he said.

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a consulting and outsourcing company serving the home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in May 2021.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics.

SimiTree also prepares cost reports for Medicare-certified home health agencies and provides hospice cap reporting and hospice cap due diligence services. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

