The New Ready-to-Drink Iced Tea is the Perfect Blend of Green Tea, Vitamin C and Zinc

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All of us need a boost of support, whether that be from the beverages we drink or the people who surround us. For the latter, Lipton recognizes that those who support us don't always go by "mom." This year, in the week leading up to Mother's Day, Lipton Iced Tea encourages fans to appreciate and support your wider support system – the community that rallies behind you to raise, teach and support you all the same, no matter how you may be connected.

Support Your Support System Ahead of Mother’s Day with New Lipton Immune Support (PRNewswire)

With the launch of new Lipton Immune Support, Lipton introduces a bottled iced tea that supports a normal immune function and is packed with flavor. Lipton Immune Support is a delicious and refreshing iced green tea with pineapple mango flavor, as well as vitamin C and 25% of your daily value of zinc. It's a drink that you can feel good about sippin' and a drink you can feel good about sharing with a loved one.

"Many people can agree that they would not be who they are today without their support systems," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager/VP, Pepsi Lipton Partnership North America. "With the help of new, refreshing Lipton Immune Support, we want to make Mother's Day a positive day for all by encouraging love and support to not only Mom, but to everyone who supports you."

Between May 2-7, fans can tag their support system and Lipton on social using #LiptonImmuneSupportSweeps for the chance to receive Lipton Immune Support to share with their support system. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase does not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The Lipton Immune Support Sweeps, "Support Your Support System," begins 7 a.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2022 and ends 12 a.m. ET on May 7, 2022. Visit campaign.rtm.com/liptonicedteagiveaway for official rules.

Lipton Immune Support is available as a permanent line item at national retailers in Green Tea Pineapple Mango flavor in 12-packs and 64oz bottles, while Diet Green Tea Pineapple Mango flavor is available in 12-packs. For more information about Lipton Immune Support, visit www.lipton.com.

