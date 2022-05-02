The beloved California-founded bakery celebrates expansion and time-honored recipes with launch of "Grandma 911 Hotline," featuring inspirational quotes, "back in my day" stories, and hot takes on pop culture that only a grandmother can provide

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Coast's most beloved bakery, SusieCakes, has announced the rollout of nationwide shipping of its two best-selling cakes today.

SusieCakes Fans Celebrate: Homestyle Cakes Now Available to Ship Nationwide (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2006 by Susan Sarich, who was inspired by baking with her grandmothers, Madeline and Mildred, SusieCakes' classic treats are hand-made daily in each of their bakeries, using only the freshest and finest ingredients that you would find in the pantry in 1950.

"You won't find flashy trends and flavors at SusieCakes, and you won't find artificial ingredients," said founder and CEO, Susan Sarich. "You will find the best-tasting, timeless versions of the cakes and treats you grew up with. Our products have a genuine way of bringing people together."

To celebrate the national expansion and pay homage to the bakery's inspiration from Susan's grandmothers, SusieCakes is launching a "Grandma Hotline." Fans can call the hotline to hear from grandmas on various topics including inspirational quotes, their take on today's pop culture moments, time-honored advice, and more.

Starting today, fans can dial 877-GRMA-911 toll-free to choose from various prompts with curated words of wisdom from grandmas across the country. Grandmas are also encouraged to leave their own words of wisdom through voicemails on the hotline. Over the next few weeks, SusieCakes will surprise special fans who call the hotline with a cake for their next celebration.

"For many people, their grandmothers were their rock and were always there to comfort them. I know many people, myself included, would give anything to hear their grandmother's advice or words of affirmation, so we thought our "Grandma 911 Hotline" would be a great way to bring joy to others at a time when the world really needs it," said Sarich.

SusieCakes' classic recipes and comforting flavors have been a staple at celebrations in California and Texas for more than fifteen years, and the brand is excited to reach new fans and bring joy across the country with its signature Vanilla Celebration Cake, a 6-layer cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled and frosted with SusieBlue vanilla buttercream frosting, and the Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake, a moist chocolate cake filled and frosted with rich, chocolate buttercream frosting.

"The number one question I get from our guests is 'when will you start to ship your products?' and we're so thrilled that that day has finally come," said Sarich. "It means so much to us that we'll be able to reach new guests and existing loyal fans who have moved away from California and take part in their celebrations, big and small."

The cakes are made to order and arrive in a beautiful gift box with a handwritten card. Cakes are shipped overnight via UPS in fully recyclable boxes with dry ice to ensure optimal freshness and taste.

The cakes can be personalized for your occasion with the recipient's name or any message. Guests can select the specific day for their cake to be delivered, and satisfaction is guaranteed. Each cake is $99, which includes overnight shipping.

To order, visit the SusieCakes' website. For more information, visit SusieCakes.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About SusieCakes:

SusieCakes is a classic American bakery concept with twenty-four locations in California and Texas. SusieCakes' promise is to bake the best-tasting, timeless versions of your most-loved treats. All locations are company owned and founder led.

SusieCakes' founder, Susan Sarich, grew up in Chicago, where she was called Susie by her two beloved grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline. Every day Susie would come home from school to enjoy her grandmothers' company over a glass of milk and a fresh-baked treat. This daily baking ritual and special time together in the kitchen left a lasting impression. When Susie grew up and moved to the West Coast, she brought along her grandmothers' carefully recorded recipes on handwritten 3x5 cards. This pure and simple connection to those recipes inspired Susan to create SusieCakes bakeries, and to share her childhood experience with others.

Through SusieCakes, Susan honors her grandmothers: both in her dedication to their baking traditions and her commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food & hospitality industry. Today, SusieCakes is proud to share that women account for over 80 percent of the SusieCakes team.

SusieCakes Fans Celebrate: Homestyle Cakes Now Available to Ship Nationwide (PRNewswire)

SusieCakes (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SusieCakes