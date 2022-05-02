Vita Therapeutics Relocates to University of Maryland BioPark

From its new headquarters and lab space, the biotech company aims to generate state-of-the-art cellular therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating neuromuscular diseases and cancers

BALTIMORE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland (UM) BioPark announced today that Vita Therapeutics, a cell engineering company harnessing the power of genetics to develop cellular therapies to treat muscular dystrophies and solid tumors, has established offices and laboratory space within approximately 10,000 square feet of leased space in the BioPark. Vita Therapeutics will leverage the new space to bring together its 25+-person team under one roof for the first time with the goal of progressing its co-lead programs, VTA-100 and VTA-300. The company uses induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to engineer specific cell types designed to replace those that are defective in patients.

"We proudly welcome Vita Therapeutics as the newest tenant within the BioPark," said James Hughes, President of the UM BioPark and Senior Vice President and Chief Enterprise and Economic Development Officer at University of Maryland, Baltimore. "We aim to attract the most innovative scientific companies with a mission of making a difference in human health. In return, we offer opportunities for our tenants to access the University's resources, medical facilities, and leading academic researchers."

Vita Therapeutics is progressing VTA-100 and VTA-300 for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) and multiple solid tumors, respectively, with the goal of filing investigational drug applications with the US Food and Drug Administration in 2023. Long term, the Company is developing these proprietary cellular therapies following a dual development strategy beginning with autologous-derived cells before moving to a universal hypoimmunogenic cell line. Vita Therapeutics has completed Series A financing of $32 million and is currently working with numerous partners, including PanCella, Wyss Institute, and Johns Hopkins University, to advance clinical programs.

"We selected the UM BioPark as our headquarters location for the access to the University of Maryland research facilities, its convenient location for employees in the south end of Baltimore, and for the ample space available, which is large enough to fit the office and lab operations required by our growing team," said Douglas Falk, MS, Chief Executive Officer.

About Vita Therapeutics

About University of Maryland BioPark

The UM BioPark offers high-quality lab and office space solutions for companies of all sizes, especially high-growth companies seeking connection with its academic partner, University of Maryland, Baltimore. The 36 tenants include industry-leading global firms such as Pharmaron, Illumina, BD, and Catalent, next-gen ventures, university spinouts, distinguished research organizations, cutting-edge clinical care, and contemporary workforce training programs. For more information visit www.umbiopark.com.

