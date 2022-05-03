Bocce's Bakery Expands All-Natural Dog Offerings With Launch of Daily Supplements

On a mission to create fresher, simpler, all-natural treats, innovative pet company expands to offer supplements that enhance pet's overall well-being

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bocce's Bakery , an all-natural, limited-ingredient pet treat company, announces its launch of Daily Supplements, expanding its already vast line of pet offerings. Bocce's Bakery Daily Supplements join the existing 75 SKUs of exciting treat recipes made with the same high-quality ingredients, offering dogs a soft, chewy product to improve and maintain everyday health.

Founded in 2010 in a tiny NYC kitchen, the all-natural pet treats company is recognized as an industry leader within the pet treat space carried in thousands of retail stores across the country. Bocce's newest line of Daily Supplements for dogs come in a variety of all-natural recipes to help with each pet's unique and individual health needs. Containing 100 percent real and locally sourced ingredients, the 'B' shaped treats offer a seamless method to support a dog's overall health.

The Daily Supplements are available in 6.35 oz jars at $21.50-23.50 each, with 60 soft chews, in 5 flavorful recipes that address different health needs:

Calming — Banana & Honey Flavor

Multivitamin — Cheese & Honey Flavor

Probiotic — Pumpkin, Sweet Potato & Ginger Flavor

Hip & Joint — PB & Honey Flavor

Skin & Coat — Salmon Flavor

"We are so excited to introduce our new Daily Supplements collection for dogs, maintaining our commitment to create a positive change in the pet aisle and giving our furry family members the best quality of life possible," said Wendy Wen, Founder and CEO of Antelope and CEO of Bocce's Bakery. "Each dog has unique health needs, similar to humans, that daily treats cannot meet. With the addition of these nutritional supplements, made with our signature high-quality ingredients, pups everywhere can enjoy daily supplements that not only taste good but make them feel good."

Recently acquired by new omni-channel pet consumer platform, Antelope , Bocce's continues to grow its brand with strong marketing omni-channel; distribution, scalable operational infrastructure, revenue and cost. In addition to the Daily Supplements, Bocce's offers a wide variety of all-natural pet treats ranging from Everyday Biscuits, Soft & Chewy Treats, Crispies training treats and Grazers Jerky Sticks for dogs to newly launched Soft & Chewy treats for cats.

Customers will be able to find Bocce's Bakery new Daily Supplements directly on the brand's website but also stocked in pet stores across the United States including but not limited to Target, Petsmart, Petco, Chewy, Whole Foods and even specialty stores like Shake Shack.

For more information on Bocce's Bakery please visit boccesbakery.com and follow us along at @boccesbakery .

About Bocce's Bakery:

Bocce's Bakery is an all-natural pet treats company that was founded in 2010 in a tiny NYC kitchen with a mixer, oven and a scruffy mutt named Bocce. Today, the brand is recognized as an industry leader within the pet treat space, maintaining its commitment to create a positive change in the pet aisle by reinventing the way we think about feeding our pets. Bocce's products are wheat-free, made with 100% limited, natural ingredients, and proudly baked fresh in the USA. All Bocce's treats are human-grade, because you should be able to feed your pet the food you'd want to eat too. Bocce's Bakery can be found nationally— stocked in independent pet stores across the US, retailers such as Target, Petsmart, Chewy, and even specialty stores like Shake Shack.

