BWH HOTEL GROUP® CELEBRATES CONTINUED MOMENTUM ACROSS GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS

PHOENIX, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality company, BWH Hotel Group, continues to expand its global footprint with its growing presence in over 100 key destinations worldwide. Through expansion, new brand launches and acquisitions, today's BWH Hotel Group is a modern and innovative global hospitality powerhouse with 18 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment – from luxury to economy – providing unique offerings and experiences that suit the needs of every traveler and developer.

"Our industry is finally on the road to recovery after enduring one of the most challenging periods in its history," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "At BWH Hotel Group we have remained committed to supporting our hoteliers, ensuring the wellbeing of our guests, and driving the industry forward through recovery. It is extremely gratifying to see these efforts paying off as we celebrate continued success in our development initiatives across the globe."

Strengthening Company's Global Operations

To further build on its global success, earlier this spring BWH Hotel Group announced the promotion of Ron Pohl to serve as the company's President of International Operations and President of WorldHotels™. Pohl joined the organization in 2007 and previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. In his new role, Pohl will be responsible for further strengthening the organization's presence around the world and enhancing the company's operations on a global level.

"We have made significant strides in diversifying our portfolio and offering new and exciting brands that exceed developer and guest expectations. I am looking forward to working more closely with our global partners, company leadership and corporate staff to build upon our track record of success," said Ron Pohl, President of International Operations and President of WorldHotels.

Building Upon Foundation of Success

Prior to expanding its portfolio to reach every market segment, BWH Hotel Group focused on the strength of its core brands, including Best Western®, Best Western Plus® and Best Western Premier®. In recent years core brand hotel owners committed to investing billions of dollars in property improvements and renovations, revealing a suite of revitalized properties that appeal to the modern traveler. Today these brands boast 3,171 properties worldwide and a further 284 properties in the global pipeline.

Offering Flexible and Modern Hotel Solutions

With a strong foundation in place, BWH Hotel Group began expanding its portfolio with its soft collection offerings, which following the 2019 acquisition of WorldHotels™, includes seven total brands covering every market segment. The company's soft collection offerings include BW Signature Collection®, BW Premier Collection® and WorldHotels Collection, which collectively have approximately 300 active hotels and resorts worldwide, and a further 85 new properties in the global pipeline. Recent notable soft collection openings around the world can be viewed here.

Providing Travelers A Unique Experience with Boutique Hotels

Another key area of success for the hotel group includes the launch of its four boutique offerings: Vīb®, GLō®, Sadie® and Aiden®. These additions played a critical role in contemporizing the BWH Hotel Group brand and expanding its reach into the upscale segment with unique boutique offerings. Today there are over 30 open boutique hotels around the world with a further 44 in the boutique pipeline. Recent notable openings include Aiden in Sydney, Australia and Vīb in Tempe, Arizona.

Leading the Economy Segment

BWH Hotel Group has also experienced significant success with its SureStay Hotel Group, launched in 2016, and boasts nearly 400 properties globally making it one of the fastest growing brands in the hotel industry today. The group is comprised of four unique brands: SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM, offering guests a variety of options across the economy segment. The brand is known as a trusted and respected lodging option among travelers, being named #1 in the economy segment in the J.D. Power 2020 and 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.

Looking to the Future

"At BWH Hotel Group we're constantly monitoring the wants and needs of today's guests to ensure our hoteliers can deliver a modern product offering that appeals to the next generation of travelers," commented Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "Our core brands will always remain a focus but we're seeing a growing demand for soft collections and boutique brands from both developers and travelers – and at BWH Hotel Group we're well-positioned to be a leader in these segments. We're also looking to the future and what lies ahead in the development world, and for us that's extended stay."

Rounding out BWH Hotel Group's portfolio are the company's extended stay options: Executive Residency and SureStay Studio. The extended stay segment is poised to be a big focus for the company in 2022 and beyond as BWH Hotel Group looks to expand its footprint across these brands.

"I am proud of our wide-reaching portfolio," added Cuculic. "With 18 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment, I am confident that our flexible and modern hotel solutions will continue to exceed guest and developer expectations in markets across the globe."

