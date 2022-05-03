Celebrated Equity Strategist and Author Releases Compelling Book Designed to Drive Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading equity strategist Tara Jaye Frank released her newest book, The Waymakers: Clearing the Path to Workplace Equity with Competence and Confidence. The book is on sale now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more.

New book 'The Waymakers' by Tara Jaye Frank is now available. Image courtesy of Amplify Publishing (PRNewswire)

Equity strategist Tara Jaye Frank releases her new book, The Waymakers, designed to drive inclusion in the workplace.

In recent years, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiatives have taken a national spotlight as organizations of all sizes aim to tackle workplace equity. Leaders are looking for ways to make lasting change within their organizations. Frank helps these leaders achieve their goals by presenting a compelling case for change while providing practical guidance on how to thoughtfully facilitate it.

"A Waymaker is a leader who uses their power and position to help others succeed. Historically-excluded persons who have accessed higher levels of professional belonging and achievement have succeeded not due to systemic changes alone, but because of leaders who chose to remove barriers, open doors, and guide them toward their goals," said Frank. "Waymakers are leaders who find ways to change processes and norms and unlock opportunity quickly for others."

Using case studies, data, and candid storytelling, The Waymakers outlines how leaders with power and position can clear the path to workplace equity by:

discovering where they are on their equity journey today

embracing the steps required to achieve true equity

understanding what their employees really want

developing a lens for the big barriers and intervention opportunities

connecting the dots between meeting talent needs and unlocking company value

recognizing when Waymaking matters most

showing up—every day—as a leader who makes a way.

Learn more at www.wearethewaymakers.com.

About Tara Jaye Frank

Tara Jaye Frank is an equity strategist who has advised and educated thousands of Fortune 500 executives across multiple industries. Frank is the author of two books, The Waymakers: Clearing the Path to Workplace Equity with Competence and Confidence (May 2022) and Say Yes: A Woman's Guide to Advancing Her Professional Purpose (May 2015). Her work, fueled by a deep belief in the creative power and potential of every one, focuses on building bridges between people, ideas, and opportunity.

Before founding her culture and leadership consultancy, Frank spent twenty-one years at Hallmark Cards, where she served multiple roles, including Vice President of Multicultural Strategy and Corporate Culture Advisor to the President.

Tara Jaye Frank, equity strategist and author of new book The Waymakers released on May 3. Photo courtesy of Tara Jaye Frank. (PRNewswire)

