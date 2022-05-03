Chance the Rapper, Ben & Jerry's and SocialWorks Celebrate Those Who Teach

Mint Chocolate Chance Giveaway at Navy Pier Kicks Off National Teacher Appreciation Week and Offer for Free Ben & Jerry's for Teachers in Chicagoland Area

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chance the Rapper dished out the first ceremonial scoop to honor a group of people who are as selfless as they are instrumental in helping all people to thrive: teachers.

As hundreds and hundreds of Chance the Rapper fans queued up among the large group at Navy Pier, Chicago's son greeted the crowd who responded with tremendous energy. "There is no profession more important and responsible for every single person in our entire country than teachers. Today, we honor them," said Chance the Rapper. "Today, and this week, we're doing something really cool… offering free Ben & Jerry's for teachers in Chicago."

The collective team announced the plan to give teachers free ice cream this week (May 2-6) at all three participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops in the greater Chicagoland area including Navy Pier, Glenview, and Naperville.

Mint Chocolate Chance, Ben & Jerry's most exciting flavor of the year, is a cool mint base with fudgy chocolate brownies. It was inspired by Chance the Rapper's childhood memories when he would add his mother's homemade brownies to mint ice cream. Mint Chocolate Chance is available as both ice cream and as a sunflower butter-based Non-Dairy dessert. His flavor, and all Ben & Jerry's flavors, will be up for the choosing for teachers during the National Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway.

Chance the Rapper donates a percentage of his proceeds to his five-year-old non-profit, SocialWorks . SocialWorks aims to empower youth through the arts, education and civic engagement with programming that focuses on education, mental health, homelessness and performing and literary arts. SocialWorks directly impacts thousands of young people yearly while inspiring creativity, building dreams and advocating for youth success in all its forms.

To learn more about the partnership, visit benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $3.4MM in 2020 to support progressive, justice focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

About SocialWorks

SocialWorks, founded by Grammy-award-winning musician and humanitarian Chance the Rapper , aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Since 2016, SocialWorks has created 5 initiatives that present youth the opportunity to learn and act on their passions. SocialWorks' programming focuses on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts – directly affecting thousands of youth yearly. Through the initiatives, OpenMike, Warmest Winter, Kids of the Kingdom, The New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund, and My State of Mind, SocialWorks hopes to inspire creativity, build dreams, and advocate for youth success in all its forms.

For more information on SocialWorks, please visit https://www.socialworkschi.org/

View original content:

SOURCE BEN & JERRY'S