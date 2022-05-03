Cherry Bekaert LLP Promotes Five Professionals to Partner and Principal Groups

RALEIGH, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert LLP ("the Firm") is delighted to announce five professionals will be added to the Firm's partner and principal groups, starting officially on May 1, 2022. This includes Robert (Bob) Misch, PMP, Jochen (Joe) U. Haehner, CPA, MBA, Dan Sembler, CPA, CISA, Michael Ludwig, and Lauren Strope, CPA.

These promotions are well-deserved and these strong professionals’ are essential members to Cherry Bekaert’s Assurance and Advisory practices. (PRNewswire)

"These promotions are well-deserved and these strong professionals' are essential members to Cherry Bekaert's Assurance and Advisory practices," says Michelle L. Thompson, Cherry Bekaert's Chief Executive Officer and Firm Managing Partner. "Each of these individuals brings a level of professionalism, knowledge and leadership to the Firm. They have each demonstrated a commitment to our clients, our values and our culture."

Robert (Bob) Misch serves as a Principal in the Advisory practice and leads the Digital Transformation Services practice. He has experience in leading cross-functional teams, helping clients maximize the use of cost and performance information to improve program management and business processes. Bob's focus areas include business & technical strategy, cost optimization, performance management, continuous process improvement, and organizational alignment.

Jochen (Joe) U. Haehner is a Partner within the Industrial Manufacturing industry group, who focuses his practice on helping clients develop and execute multi-national operational strategies, implement complex reporting structures and assess opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment.

Dan Sembler is an Advisory Partner in the Firm's Information Assurance and Cybersecurity domain, overseeing SOC 1 and SOC 2 examinations and readiness assessments, cybersecurity due diligence assessments, and other attestation engagements on third party criteria.

Michael Ludwig is a Principal in the Deal Advisory Services practice. He provides strategic, financial, and operational leadership to early stage to middle market clients. Michael's industry expertise includes healthcare, technology, life sciences, industrial, and government contractors.

Lauren Strope is an Assurance Partner specializing in audit services to local government & non-profit organizations. She is active in the FICPA and FGOFA organizations as well as the leader for the Firm's recruiting efforts at the University of South Florida.

Michelle L. Thompson closes, "I look forward to working with our excellent new batch of partners and principals. With the continued growth of our Firm, they have an exciting journey ahead."

About Cherry Bekaert

Ranked among the largest audit, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert serves clients across all 50 states and internationally. Services and solutions span the areas of transaction advisory, risk assurance and advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, tax, benefits consulting, and wealth management. Industries served include government, government contractors, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality and retail, industrial manufacturing, not-for-profit, private equity, professional services, real estate and construction and technology. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success.

Cherry Bekaert is a member of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

© 2022 Cherry Bekaert LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Cherry Bekaert LLP (PRNewsfoto/Cherry Bekaert LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert LLP