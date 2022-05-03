Commvault Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

---Record quarterly and annual revenue ---

--- Fourth quarter software and products revenue up 12% year over year ---

--- Fourth quarter recurring revenue up 19% year over year ---

---Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) up 13% year over year ---

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

Fourth quarter and Fiscal 2022 highlights include:



Fourth quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results:



Revenues $205.9 million $769.6 million Income from Operations (EBIT) $11.4 million $41.6 million EBIT Margin 5.6% 5.4% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.17 $0.71





Non-GAAP Results:



Income from Operations (EBIT) $46.6 million $161.7 million EBIT Margin 22.6% 21.0% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.75 $2.51

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased to have delivered another record quarter to cap off the best year in our history," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Demand is strong for our differentiated portfolio, our team is executing, and we are taking market share. We are excited about our growth prospects in the new fiscal year."

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $205.9 million, an increase of 8% year over year. Total recurring revenue was $173.2 million, an increase of 19% year over year. For the full fiscal year, total revenues were $769.6 million, an increase of 6% from fiscal year 2021.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $583.3 million as of March 31, 2022, up 13% from March 31, 2021. Software and products revenue in the fourth quarter was $100.5 million, an increase of 12% year over year. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 19% increase in revenue from larger deals (deals greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue).



Larger deal revenue represented 73% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 14% year over year to 226 deals for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $327,000, representing a 4% increase from the prior year quarter.

Software and products revenue for the full fiscal year was $356.5 million, an increase of 9% from fiscal 2021. The year-over-year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 13% increase in revenue from larger deals.

Larger deal revenue represented 72% of our software and products revenue in fiscal year 2022. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 19% from fiscal year 2021 to 799 deals. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $320,000, representing a 4% decrease from the prior year.

Services revenue in the quarter was $105.5 million, up 3% year over year. For the full fiscal year, services revenue was $413.1 million, up 4% from fiscal 2021. Services revenue growth was driven by Commvault's software-as-a-service offerings.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $11.4 million for the fourth quarter compared to $10.3 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $46.6 million in the quarter compared to $38.8 million in the prior year.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) for the full fiscal year was $41.6 million compared to loss of $22.3 million in fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT) was $161.7 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $137.5 million in the prior fiscal year quarter.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault reported net income of $8.0 million. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $34.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.

For the full fiscal year, Commvault reported a net income of $33.6 million. Non-GAAP net income for the full fiscal year was $118.7 million, or $2.51 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow totaled $87.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $64.7 million in the prior year quarter. For the full fiscal year, operating cash flow was $177.2 million, compared to $124.0 million for fiscal year 2021. Total cash and short-term investments were $267.5 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $397.2 million as of March 31, 2021. There were no borrowings against the revolving line of credit.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Commvault repurchased approximately 600,000 shares of its common stock totaling $39.8 million at an average price of approximately $66.29 per share. During the full fiscal year, Commvault repurchased approximately 4.3 million shares of its common stock totaling $305.2 million at an average price of approximately $70.87 per share.

On April 21, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program of up to $250.0 million. The Board's authorization permits Commvault to make purchases of its common stock from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to market and other conditions. The Board's authorization has no expiration date.

"We continue to believe that the strength of our balance sheet, coupled with the current and long-term outlook for our business, provides an opportunity to create value for our long-term shareholders," said Mr. Mirchandani.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig, the noncash amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs related to TrapX, the gain on the sale of its equity method investment in Laitek, Inc. and, for fiscal year 2021, the noncash impairment of intangible assets from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, May 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial 844-742-4247 (domestic) or 661-378-9470 (international). The live webcast can be accessed under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,800 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report in Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarter report in Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2022 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault Systems, the "C hexagon" logo & Commvault, the "C hexagon" logo, Hedvig, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the Metallic "Wave" logo, TrapX, Trap X Security, APSS, CommCell, CommNet, CommServe, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, CryptoTrap, DeceptionGrid, Edge Drive, GridStor, Hyperscale X, InnerVault, IntelliSnap, Universal Data Plane, and Vault Tracker are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Table I

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Software and products $ 100,489

$ 89,355

$ 356,487

$ 326,843 Services 105,460

101,986

413,104

396,629 Total revenues 205,949

191,341

769,591

723,472 Cost of revenues:













Software and products 4,586

6,552

14,057

27,218 Services 27,461

23,059

99,802

82,155 Total cost of revenues 32,047

29,611

113,859

109,373 Gross margin 173,902

161,730

655,732

614,099 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 93,138

86,661

341,644

331,948 Research and development 40,497

35,577

153,615

133,401 General and administrative 22,130

23,205

103,049

92,214 Restructuring 4,110

3,762

6,192

23,471 Depreciation and amortization 2,582

2,187

9,666

14,628 Impairment of intangible assets —

—

—

40,700 Total operating expenses 162,457

151,392

614,166

636,362 Income (loss) from operations 11,445

10,338

41,566

(22,263) Interest income 113

269

656

1,028 Interest expense (90)

—

(109)

— Other income, net 737

—

1,301

— Income (loss) before income taxes 12,205

10,607

43,414

(21,235) Income tax expense 4,217

4,346

9,790

9,719 Net income (loss) $ 7,988

$ 6,261

$ 33,624

$ (30,954) Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.13

$ 0.74

$ (0.66) Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.13

$ 0.71

$ (0.66) Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 44,596

46,888

45,443

46,652 Diluted 45,840

48,670

47,220

46,652

Table II









Commvault Systems, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

March 31,











2022

2021







ASSETS







Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 267,507

$ 397,237







Trade accounts receivable, net

194,238

188,126







Other current assets

22,336

22,237







Total current assets

484,081

607,600

























Property and equipment, net

106,513

112,779







Operating lease assets

14,921

20,778







Deferred commissions cost

52,974

38,444







Intangible assets, net

3,542

—







Goodwill

127,780

112,435







Other assets

26,269

12,137







Total assets

$ 816,080

$ 904,173

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 432

$ 374







Accrued liabilities

121,837

112,148







Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,778

7,469







Deferred revenue

267,017

253,211







Total current liabilities

394,064

373,202

























Deferred revenue, less current portion

150,180

119,231







Deferred tax liabilities, net

808

761







Long-term operating lease liabilities

11,270

15,419







Other liabilities

3,929

1,526

























Total stockholders' equity

255,829

394,034







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 816,080

$ 904,173









Table III

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 7,988

$ 6,261

$ 33,624

$ (30,954) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,923

2,499

10,950

15,878 Noncash stock-based compensation 28,370

23,261

105,163

84,833 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities (737)

—

(301)

— Impairment of intangible assets —

—

—

40,700 Deferred income taxes 49

(92)

49

(92) Amortization of deferred commissions cost 4,995

4,571

18,339

18,318 Impairment of operating lease assets —

380

—

1,684 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net 5,175

4,348

(20,371)

(34,622) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (116)

(438)

(925)

(1,157) Other current assets and Other assets 5,904

4,932

3,732

11,887 Deferred commissions cost (11,660)

(8,149)

(33,512)

(24,095) Accounts payable 180

(224)

60

49 Accrued liabilities 13,693

10,176

10,400

10,660 Deferred revenue 28,731

21,021

48,295

31,740 Other liabilities 1,621

(3,838)

1,677

(874) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,116

64,708

177,180

123,955 Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments —

10,845

—

43,645 Purchase of property and equipment, net (583)

(2,182)

(3,911)

(8,176) Purchase of equity securities (612)

—

(4,139)

— Business combination, net of cash acquired (16,894)

—

(16,894)

— Other —

—

500

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (18,089)

8,663

(24,444)

35,469 Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (39,825)

(62,127)

(305,239)

(95,259) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 6,072

13,518

29,760

20,521 Debt issuance costs —

—

(609)

— Net cash used in financing activities (33,753)

(48,609)

(276,088)

(74,738) Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash (1,458)

(5,094)

(6,378)

16,469 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33,816

19,668

(129,730)

101,155 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 233,691

377,569

397,237

296,082 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 267,507

$ 397,237

$ 267,507

$ 397,237

Table IV

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 11,445

$ 10,338

$ 41,566

$ (22,263) Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 27,033

22,372

103,454

82,086 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 991

952

3,261

2,196 Restructuring (3) 4,110

3,762

6,192

23,471 Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,405

1,406

5,622

5,624 Amortization of intangible assets (5) 208

—

208

5,650 Impairment of intangible assets (6) —

—

—

40,700 Acquisition costs (7) 1,379

—

1,379

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 46,571

$ 38,830

$ 161,682

$ 137,464















GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,988

$ 6,261

$ 33,624

$ (30,954) Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 27,033

22,372

103,454

82,086 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 991

952

3,261

2,196 Restructuring (3) 4,110

3,762

6,192

23,471 Hedvig deferred payments (4) 1,405

1,406

5,622

5,624 Amortization of intangible assets (5) 208

—

208

5,650 Impairment of intangible assets (6) —

—

—

40,700 Acquisition costs (7) 1,379

—

1,379

— Gain on sale of equity method investment (8) —

—

(1,000)

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (9) (8,559)

(6,210)

(34,090)

(27,674) Non-GAAP net income $ 34,555

$ 28,543

$ 118,650

$ 101,099















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,840

48,670

47,220

47,803 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.75

$ 0.59

$ 2.51

$ 2.11



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Subscription software and products revenue $ 77,104

$ 53,057

$ 244,630

$ 191,296 Perpetual software and products revenue 23,385

36,298

111,857

135,547 Total software and products revenue $ 100,489

$ 89,355

$ 356,487

$ 326,843 Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue 77%

59%

69%

59%



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Subscription software and products revenue $ 77,104

$ 53,057

$ 244,630

$ 191,296 Recurring support and services revenue 96,144

92,521

375,941

364,487 Total recurring revenue $ 173,248

$ 145,578

$ 620,571

$ 555,783 Percentage of total revenues 84%

76%

81%

77%















Perpetual software and products revenue $ 23,385

$ 36,298

$ 111,857

$ 135,547 Non-recurring services revenue 9,316

9,465

37,163

32,142 Total non-recurring revenue $ 32,701

$ 45,763

$ 149,020

$ 167,689 Percentage of total revenues 16%

24%

19%

23%















Total Revenue (10) $ 205,949

$ 191,341

$ 769,591

$ 723,472





Measured at period ending



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022 Annualized Recurring Revenue (11)

$ 517,948

$ 561,226

$ 583,254



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 61,754 $ 27,179 $ 11,556 $ 100,489 Customer Support Revenue 49,623 25,444 9,619 84,686 Other Services Revenue 12,441 6,292 2,041 20,774 Total Revenue $ 123,818 $ 58,915 $ 23,216 $ 205,949



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 53,505 $ 27,441 $ 8,409 $ 89,355 Customer Support Revenue 52,928 26,591 10,490 90,009 Other Services Revenue 7,326 3,167 1,484 11,977 Total Revenue $ 113,759 $ 57,199 $ 20,383 $ 191,341



Year Ended March 31, 2022

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 215,264 $ 103,749 $ 37,474 $ 356,487 Customer Support Revenue 202,867 104,524 39,724 347,115 Other Services Revenue 39,764 19,068 7,157 65,989 Total Revenue $ 457,895 $ 227,341 $ 84,355 $ 769,591













Year Ended March 31, 2021

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 187,027 $ 101,673 $ 38,143 $ 326,843 Customer Support Revenue 215,831 100,620 41,330 357,781 Other Services Revenue 21,264 12,138 5,446 38,848 Total Revenue $ 424,122 $ 214,431 $ 84,919 $ 723,472















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Year Ended

March 31, 2022



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation











GAAP software and products revenue

$ 100,489

$ 100,489

$ 356,487 Adjustment for currency impact

505

2,300

(104) Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (12)

$ 100,994

$ 102,789

$ 356,383

















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Year Ended

March 31, 2022



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation











GAAP services revenue

$ 105,460

$ 105,460

$ 413,104 Adjustment for currency impact

584

2,394

(2,451) Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (12)

$ 106,044

$ 107,854

$ 410,653

















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Year Ended

March 31, 2022



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation











GAAP total revenues

$ 205,949

$ 205,949

$ 769,591 Adjustment for currency impact

1,089

4,694

(2,555) Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (12)

$ 207,038

$ 210,643

$ 767,036

Footnotes - Adjustments (1) Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:







Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of services revenue 1,107

966

4,474

3,317 Sales and marketing 10,076

9,671

37,431

35,577 Research and development 9,148

7,101

33,870

24,823 General and administrative 6,702

4,634

27,679

18,369 Stock-based compensation expense 27,033

22,372

103,454

82,086







The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.



(2) Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. (3) In recent fiscal years, Commvault initiated restructuring plans to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and distribution functions as well as reduce costs across all functional areas. These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions, as well as the closure of offices. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault initiated a restructuring plan to combine the management of its EMEA and APJ field operations. Restructuring includes stock-based compensation related to modifications of awards granted to former employees. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these charges will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods. (4) In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders will receive cash payments for the 30 months following the date of acquisition, subject to their continued employment with Commvault. While these payments are proportionate to these shareholders' ownership of Hedvig, under GAAP they are accounted for as compensation expense within Research and development expenses over the course of the 30 month service period. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these non-routine expenses will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods. (5) Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets. (6) In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault recorded an impairment of its acquired intangible assets. These noncash charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations. (7) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisition of TrapX. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods. (8) Represents the gain on the sale of Commvault's equity investment in Laitek, Inc. (9) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%. (10) This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:

Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements. This revenue is included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations. This line also includes revenue from software-as-a-service arrangements.





Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services. These revenues are included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods.





Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic, Commvault's software-as-a-service offering is recognized over time as services revenue.



(11) Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic. It excludes any element of the deal arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.





ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.



(12) Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2022. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as Adjustment for currency impact in the table above.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commvault