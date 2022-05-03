Founders of Rowe Capital Group Launch Podcast Series Aimed at Improving Financial Proficiency for Women

WTF! Women Talk Finance will be available on all major podcast directories

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Rowe Capital Group ("Rowe"), a diversified, digital investment platform focused on providing the next generation of investors with access to investment opportunities generally limited to institutional investors, have launched WTF! Women Talk Finance, a podcast series aimed at discussing investment concepts and common financial challenges women face in business and throughout their personal lives.

"Women are three times as likely as men to say they can't afford to save for retirement and have significantly lower rates of financial literacy," said Candace Powell, Rowe's managing director. "As an organization led predominantly by female entrepreneurs, we are committed to empowering women of every generation with the skills and resources necessary for financial independence."

New WTF! Women Talk Finance episodes drop each Tuesday and are packed with tips and tools that are intended to help demystify the financial world and provide actionable insights. The series will be available on top podcast directories including Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

"Whether it is starting a business, asking for a raise, or making investment decisions, we take a simplified approach that educates and empowers women to feel confident investing in their future," said Jackie Kuiper, chief legal officer at Rowe. "We want to help women change their financial trajectory and stop saying 'WTF!' to all things related to finance and investments."

Powell and Kuiper will co-host the podcast series. In her role as managing director at Rowe, Candace Powell oversees the firm's diverse digital investment platform. Her career began in the mortgage industry just prior to the Great Recession, and she has carried the lessons from that period with her throughout her career—forever shaping her views of the economy and the importance of financial awareness for individuals. As a solutions-oriented leader, Jackie Kuiper leverages more than 15 years of experience in financial transaction law and asset identification to help guide Rowe's vision and oversee compliance initiatives.

Rowe focuses on investment opportunities in technology, real estate, and non-traditional assets, including cryptocurrency and cannabis. The company is led by an experienced team with an average of 20 years of individual experience and works closely with its network of partners, advisors, and business leaders throughout the U.S.

About Rowe Capital Group

Rowe Capital Group, LLC ("Rowe") is different. As a diversified, digital investment platform led predominantly by results-oriented women entrepreneurs (ROWE), Rowe is committed to empowering the next generation with financial independence. It strives to educate investors so they can make sophisticated investment decisions. Rowe has developed an extensive network of partners, advisors, and visionary business leaders throughout the U.S. and works to provide its investors with access to strategic, early-stage, low-market-correlated investment opportunities.

For more information visit www.rowecapitalgroup.com.

